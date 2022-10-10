Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III

The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. Camilla reportedly “burst into tears” and “wouldn’t get out of bed” ahead of her long-awaited nuptials.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles tied the knot in 2005

Charles and Camilla met for the first time in 1970 at a polo match. People Magazine reported Parker Bowles first said to Charles, “My great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather. I feel we have something in common.” That comment began a personal relationship until Charles left on assignment with the royal navy.

The couple went their separate ways romantically for a brief period after Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Charles continued to look for lasting love and a future queen, marrying Diana Spencer in 1981. However, the longtime friends remained very close. Their relationship culminated in an affair despite both being married to other people.

Following Diana’s death in Aug. 1997, Charles and Camilla waited a year to make their relationship public. The couple moved into Clarence House in 2003. In 2005, they wed at a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.

Camilla Parker Bowles believed to be a ‘hideous woman,’ says royal expert, causing her to ‘burst into tears’ on her wedding day

Royal author Angela Levin says Camilla faced a barrage of public rejection after going public with her relationship with Charles. However, the widespread impact against the couple’s relationship came to a head on their wedding day, causing Camilla to “burst into tears,” says the author.

Speaking to GB News, Ms. Levin discussed the revelations in her new book, “Camilla: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.”

“I can’t believe what she’s been through. I don’t think many women could have gone through what she went through,” Levin stated. “From a very happy home, loads of friends, no necessary aims because she had lots of money and then to be vilified, called a ‘hideous woman.'”

“That was when she was with King Charles, but she had no protection because they weren’t engaged or married. People would be crowding around her if she went to the supermarket, throwing things at her, and people would be outside her house. Absolutely hideous, but she survived it, and the survival is very interesting.

“After their wedding ceremony, they walked up the stairs in Windsor, and both burst into tears. I have that from one of their most popular aides,” Levin concluded.

Camilla reportedly ‘refused’ to get out of bed to marry King Charles III

The queen consort reportedly was so distraught on her wedding day that she refused to get out of bed.

“I thought to myself; there was so much tension. Camilla was very scared no one would turn up to the wedding because they had a normal wedding, not a church wedding,” Levin continued.

“She refused to get out of bed on the morning of the wedding day. She couldn’t cope. She is a woman who can cope, and this was too much. To see both of them weak, it must have been moving,” the royal author concluded.

