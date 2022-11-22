Royal Expert Says Kate Middleton Won’t ‘Suffer the Same Nerves’ as Princess Diana During State Banquet

A royal expert weighed in on how Kate Middleton will handle the state banquet for the President of the Republic of South Africa — compared to how Princess Diana behaved at these dinner functions. According to the expert, Kate is more at ease than Diana, who suffered from nervousness.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Expert says Princess Diana ‘did not like state banquets’

Royal expert Ingrid Seward shared her thoughts on the dinner function hosted at Buckingham Palace for South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa during his state visit.

Seward called the function a “big deal” for Kate and shared with The Mirror how the Princess of Wales will likely have an easier time at the event than Diana did at state banquets.

“The last Princess of Wales did not like state banquets,” Seward said. “Diana admitted she cut up her food, moved it around her plate and brought her fork to her mouth a couple of times without taking a mouthful.”

The expert continued, “She took the same precautions with alcohol. To make up for her calorie deficiency, she would grab a sandwich or a piece of chocolate afterward.”

According to Seward, “Diana could work a room like no one else standing tall and beautiful in her gown and tiara. Once seated she talked politely with guests on either side of her, but she was bored.”

?? ? ??



A pleasure to welcome President @CyrilRamaphosa to the UK pic.twitter.com/1MdU7VqoRW — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 22, 2022

Royal expert compares Kate Middleton’s state banquet appearance to Princess Diana’s

By comparison, Kate has a bit more ease at royal functions than Diana, the expert said. “Catherine is very different. She doesn’t suffer the same nerves as Diana and has a higher boredom threshold,” Seward shared.

“Like Diana she is brilliant at making small talk and knows the areas she can discuss and those to avoid. But she doesn’t have that rebellious streak that made Diana want to say outrageous things,” the expert noted.

Seward said that although Kate feels her language skills aren’t stellar she manages to still hold conversations. “Catherine has admitted her language skills ‘are so bad’ she veers away from conversing in another tongue. At state banquets that can make things stilted but Catherine will always find a way.”

? As final touches are made, The King and The Queen Consort inspect the table ahead of tonight’s State Banquet. pic.twitter.com/ETsgKxMqIC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 22, 2022

Expert calls the banquet a ‘big deal’ for Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate will have a high profile seating arrangement for the dinner, Seward pointed out.

“On Tuesday night when, as the new Prince and Princess of Wales, she and William will be seated at the top the three-sided table,” the expert explained.

“They will support the king and queen and entertain Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife. Catherine will be one side of the president to the king and William will be seated the other side of the president’s wife, Tshepo Motsepe.”

Seward continued, “It is a big deal for them. Earlier in the day they officially greeted Ramaphosa and his wife at the Corinthia Hotel and escorted them to nearby Horse Guards Parade for the formal ceremonial welcome with the king and queen. They then were part of the royal carriage procession along the Mall to Buckingham Palace for lunch.”

She added, “No one could do it better.”