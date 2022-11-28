Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s ‘Attitude’ Stiffened, Acted ‘Arrogant’ After Meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle‘s personality reportedly shifted on the Suits set after meeting Prince Harry in July 2016. After seven seasons as a star of the hit legal drama, several of Meghan’s co-stars reportedly saw a shift in the future royal family member’s personality. A royal expert alleges her Suits stars said her “attitude” stiffened, and Meghan acted “arrogant” after meeting Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars were shocked when they learned she was dating a member of the British royal family

Suits stars Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Rick Hoffman spoke with The Today Show about finding out Meghan was in a relationship with the British royal. “I got the news early, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,'” said Hoffman. “It was like both of us in the trailer, just like, ‘Oh! You’re dating a prince?!’ You know, I was just like, ‘Take it slow, be careful. Don’t let him hurt you,'” he continued.

Torres knew it was essential to Meghan that her love life be kept private. “We knew she was excited, and there was reason to keep it close to the vest,” the actor recalled.

Rafferty added, “We worked together for many years on the show. It was such an amazing experience. We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends. We became family in a way. We’re still family. So this is a wonderful family affair.”

Royal expert claims Meghan Markle’s ‘attitude’ stiffened; she acted ‘arrogant’ toward ‘Suits’ stars after meeting Prince Harry

Royal author Tom Bower claimed that after meeting the Duke, some of Meghan’s Suits costars felt she had changed. In his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, excerpted by Express, Bower wrote the following.

“Some actors and staff discovered that Meghan’s attitude occasionally stiffened. Sometimes she arrived late, and her empathy occasionally morphed into near-arrogance. Meghan had markedly shifted from the early days when she held a prayer meeting with the Suits cast before filming started,” he penned.

Bower also claimed that Buckingham Palace asked for changes in some of Suits‘ dialogue and scenes after Meghan’s relationship with Harry was revealed to maintain proper palace etiquette. “[Producer] Aaron Korsh was told to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan’s agent. Scripts were after that forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval,” Bower explained.

Her final ‘Suits’ scene ironically featured a wedding

Meghan Markle and Patrick Adams of ‘Suits’ | Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photobank

One month shy of her wedding to Prince Harry, Markle’s character Rachel Zane married Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) in grand style on her last Suits episode. The show wrote the two characters off by saying the newlyweds were moving to Seattle to run a law firm together per E!

However, Buckingham Palace reportedly demanded no photographs of Meghan in her television wedding dress would be released ahead of her final episode. Bower said that she allegedly had to wear a jacket over her dress between filming.

During her engagement interview with Prince Harry, Markle admitted she didn’t see leaving her acting career behind as a sacrifice. “I don’t see it as giving anything up,” she said of a television career that also included a stint as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal. “I see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right?”

RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Docuseries Will Air in December Despite Reports of ‘Rattled’ Netflix Postponing Project