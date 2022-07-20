Royal Biographer Shares Moment Prince Harry Knew He ‘Betrayed His Whole Family’

Prince Harry showed signs he knew he had betrayed his family during Prince Philip’s funeral, a royal biographer claims in his new book. Harry’s apparent nervousness, according to the author, was due to an upcoming mental health documentary where he shed unflattering light on his family.

Prince Harry| Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Royal biographer explains timing of Prince Harry’s ‘The Me You Can’t See’ interview and his grandfather’s funeral

In his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, author Tom Bower provides insight into Harry’s behavior at his grandfather’s funeral.

In his book, the author shares that Harry likely displayed nervousness because of comments he made about his family in The Me You Can’t See Apple TV series about mental health. He had already recorded the interview at the time of the funeral, with the series set for release the following month.

“During that short procession many watched whether Harry signaled any regret towards his family. Some interpreted his sideways glance towards William as the outsider’s unease. No one grasped the truth about Harry’s nervousness,” Bower wrote in an excerpt published in The Times.

“In four weeks’ time his Apple TV series about mental health would be broadcast,” Bower added. “Transmission had been delayed until after the funeral.”

Prince Harry displayed signals that his comments ‘would widen the rift,’ author shares

Bower further noted in his book, “Looking at his family standing in St George’s Chapel, Harry must have known that his damnation of them in the Apple TV series would widen the rift.”

“Sitting alone and isolated, the 94-year-old monarch’s grief was concealed behind a black mask. Everyone was moved by her dignity. William looked tense, Kate serene, Charles visibly anguished. Only Harry’s expression defied accurate reporting,” Bower wrote.

He pointed out, “Flapping his order of service against his thighs as he left the chapel, he was clearly impatient.”

Bower added, “None knew that Harry, the once adored young prince, had betrayed his whole family.”

Prince Harry criticized his family in the series

During the Apple TV series, Harry shared that attempts to get help from his family regarding media harassment were met with “total silence.”

​​“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect,” Prince Harry said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling.”

In Bower’s book, the author wrote how “Buckingham Palace finally understood very precisely” when Apple TV released the series, “that the Sussexes were beyond control.”

Prince Harry’s comments weren’t particularly positive about his family. “In it Harry denounced William, whom he had previously praised as the only person he ‘could trust,’ and dishonored Charles, whom he had previously thanked for being so ‘kind,’ for causing a cycle of ‘genetic pain,’” Bower wrote.

“He had even criticized the queen, despite saying she was ‘hugely admired,’” Bower noted. “All were cast as villains responsible for his ‘cycles of suffering’ and ‘unresolved anger.'”

