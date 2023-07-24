Prince Harry and Prince William have not been on good terms in at least five years -- and one royal expert says things aren't looking up any time soon.

Prince Harry and Prince William were raised as close brothers. Their mother, the late Princess Diana, always wanted her sons to have a somewhat normal life and tried hard to keep the boys close through their very public upbringing. And while they maintained a good relationship for years, things went south when both men were in their 30s.

Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, his now-wife, and tension between the family grew as Harry started to carve out his own path. Now, Harry and William hardly even speak — and one royal expert doesn’t think that is going to change any time soon.

Prince William and Prince Harry in 2018 | Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert says Prince Harry and Prince William show ‘no real sign’ of a reconciliation

Back in 2018, Harry married Meghan, and tensions started rising between the brothers as rumors swirled that William thought Harry was moving too quickly with the woman he’d only met two years prior. Beyond that, Meghan was struggling to build her reputation while the press constantly tore her down, and the royal family hardly publicly had her back, which only created a bigger problem between William and his brother. Eventually, Harry and Meghan left the royal family altogether, and Harry and William’s relationship was almost entirely severed. The two brothers have not repaired their relationship.

Royal expert Richard Palmer doesn’t seem to think things between Harry and William will improve any time soon. “I think the current position is still that relations are very strained,” Palmer said, via Express. “There’s no real sign at the moment of any sort of bridge building going on there.

Still, Palmer remains cautiously optimistic that, despite the brothers’ current situation, there is still a chance they will be able to hash out everything between them. “But who knows how things will change — nations all have to come to peace sooner or later. Maybe there will be some sort of reconciliation at some point but no sign of it at the moment, I’m afraid.”

Prince William and Prince Harry standing side by side | Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Prince Harry has not shied away from talking about his family dynamic

When Harry and Meghan left the royal family back in 2020 to start a new life in California, it didn’t take long for the couple to tell their side of the story. Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021 for a tell-all interview, and they talked about the royal family’s entire dynamic. Harry explained that he was not on speaking terms with his brother at the time, but he did note that the door was always open if William ever wanted to reconcile.

Fast forward two years, and Harry and Meghan have been part of a Netflix documentary, plus Harry released a high-profile memoir, “Spare,” where he left no stone unturned — especially regarding his brother. It’s likely the book didn’t sit well with any members of the family, although Harry did return to the United Kingdom back in May 2023 to watch his father’s coronation ceremony. Still, with Harry and William living thousands of miles apart, it’s hard to believe they will ever work things out.