Royal Expert Predicts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Attend King’s Coronation to Stay ‘Relevant’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may attend King Charles’ coronation to help them stay relevant, one royal expert says. The historic event gives the Sussexes an opportunity to show their “link to the institution,” according to the expert.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Expert predicts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the coronation to stay relevant

Royal columnist Louise Roberts told Sky News Australia’s The Royal Report that it’s likely Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation in an effort to remain relevant.

“It’s a simple equation for the Sussexes,” Roberts said. “Their value is their proximity to the royal family so by making sure the children have titles, they still have that link for the institution, which of course, they loathe and detest and has crippled them throughout their entire marriage.”

She noted, “So it’s another dose of hypocrisy from them.”

Roberts continued, “They are only relevant if they have currency with the royal family because those broadcasters and those publishers and that sort of coterie of wealthy friends they’re trying to keep on their side won’t hang around for long if that is broken.”

She continued, “They’re becoming increasingly more outrageous in their claims as well. Who knows what they’ll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the coronation. But the problem is that anyone who could be close to them, for example, William and Kate, won’t tell them anything.”

Roberts touched on the royal family’s fear of speaking to Harry and Meghan, given everything they’ve claimed about the royals. “Everyone’s terrified … everything’s for sale — every indiscretion or every aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit,” she said.

Expert believes royals shouldn’t engage with Harry and Meghan if they attend the coronation

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said the “safest strategy” for the royals is to remain silent if Harry and Meghan attend the king’s coronation. She told Express, “I would describe any distance that senior royals put between themselves and the Sussexes as self-preservation.”

Schofield continued, “Anything they say or do could end up in a future book, podcast, or TV interview.”

She added, “Something as irrelevant as an exchange of lip gloss. The safest strategy is silence.”

The royal expert also pointed out how the coronation should focus on Charles. “This time is not about Harry and Meghan or reconciliation,” Schofield said. “This is an event that King Charles has waited his entire life for. This is his time.”

Megyn Kelly slams Harry and Meghan for using kids’ royal titles to ‘pay the bills’

TV host Megyn Kelly weighed in on the Sussex children’s royal titles, believing that Harry and Meghan are using their kids’ titles. She claimed their “only currency is those titles.”

During an interview with Sky News Australia, Kelly said, “This is the act of a couple that understands their only currency is those titles. That’s all they have to pay the bills and make themselves interesting.”

“And it’s also why their approval ratings are through the floor,” she continued. “They went down even lower in America and in the UK over the past couple of months.”

Kelly added, “Calling your kid prince and princess ain’t gonna help.”