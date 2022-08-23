Royal Expert Says It’s Not ‘in Prince Harry’s DNA’ to Write ‘Salacious’ Memoir About Royal Family

Speculation surrounding the content of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir has been swirling. One royal expert believes Harry won’t go the “salacious” route with the book, however. Harry could take the opportunity to air royal family dirty laundry, but, according to the expert, it’s not “in Prince Harry’s DNA” to go that route.

Prince Harry teased that his memoir will cover ‘highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned’

Harry teased some of the “wholly truthful” content he planned to cover in his book but didn’t reveal any solid details.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he shared in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Harry added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Expert shares thoughts on why Prince Harry’s memoir won’t bash the royal family

While it’s unclear if Prince Harry will dish on royal family secrets in the memoir, one royal expert thinks he likely won’t reveal anything scandalous.

Kinsey Schofield, founder of ToDiForDaily.com and author of the upcoming book R is for Revenge Dress, shared her thoughts with Express about the approach she thinks Prince Harry will take in the book.

“I think Harry is going to try to tell a story about a young man who overcomes adversity — that’s truly what I think this is going to be,” Schofield noted.

“He is going to discuss the death of his mother I believe and he’s going to talk about how that affected him as a young adult, and how he turned that emotion into the leader he is today,” she added.

Expert predicts Harry won’t write anything ‘that could destroy his family’

Schofield shared her thoughts on why Harry will keep some things about his family out of the book. “Now, will his publisher allow people like us to discuss what horrible things he might mention in his book? Absolutely, because they want it to sell,” she said. “They want those pre-orders to go out the roof.”

The expert continued, “But I don’t think that it is in Prince Harry’s DNA to write something salacious that could destroy his family because, at the end of the day, his children could benefit from that relationship, from anything that is good that is happening to the royal family — his children could benefit from.”

She added, “I don’t think Prince Harry is going to burn the whole place down with this book. I think he is going to use this book to elevate himself.”

