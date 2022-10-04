Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Looks ‘Weak’ Next to Meghan Markle in New Photos

A royal expert believes that Prince Harry looks “weak” standing behind Meghan Markle in new photos. In one pic, Meghan stands squarely facing the camera with a serious expression while her husband is standing behind her at an angle and smirking.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Royal expert says the timing of new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos ‘is not surprising’

Photographer Misan Harriman took to Twitter and Instagram to share photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that he snapped when the couple attended the One Young World summit in September.

“The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” the photographer captioned the images.

The photos were shared just days after a new photo of King Charles, Camilla, the queen consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton was released.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on the timing of the Sussexes’ photos, telling The Sun it “overshadows” the King Charles photo. “It is not surprising that the Sussexes have released formal images of themselves following the release of the first official photograph of the four most senior royals,” he explained.

“In recent days the royal family have been walking with history as one of our greatest monarchs ever was laid to rest, Fitzwilliams continued.

He further called the timing “regrettable.”

“It isn’t surprising, given the importance of profile to them, that they have released these images,” he explained. “However they have not coordinated their activities with those of other royals since their departure which remains problematic.”

Fitzwilliams continued, ” The fact that the timing of this overshadows the king and queen consort’s first joint engagement since the end of royal mourning is regrettable.”

He added, “A new reign can and should mean a new start. This should not involve the publication of a memoir which may prove to be explosive. The ball is in their court.”

Expert says Harry looks ‘weak’ when compared to Meghan in one photo

Fitzwilliams provided his analysis of the photos and believes Harry looks “weak” in one of them.

“The Sussexes have chosen official portraits of themselves attending the One Young World summit by Misan Harriman,” he noted, “They are intended to be both informal and inspirational.”

“The pose with Meghan in a bright red outfit makes Harry look weak in comparison to her,” he explained.

Fitzwilliams added, “It looks rather dysfunctional, which some will see as reflecting the reality of their relationship. The black and white image is far stronger.”

Another expert calls the timing of Harry and Meghan’s photos ‘unfortunate’

Royal expert Adam Helliker agreed with Fitzwilliams about the timing of the new photos. “The timing of the release really seems to be more than a coincidence after the royals photo,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate with the timing as it yet again has overshadowed Charles’ glory.”

Helliker provided an analysis of Meghan’s expression in the images, in particular. “I think it’s interesting to look at Meghan’s eyes — they show a confident steely determination,” he said.

“It seems like a signal that whatever the turbulence at home is they are going to carry on with their mission — whatever that may be,” Helliker added.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

