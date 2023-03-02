Royal Expert: Prince Harry in ‘Mad Wilderness of Deranged Victimhood’ After Frogmore Cottage Eviction

A royal expert weighed in their thoughts regarding Prince Harry after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage by his father, King Charles III. The expert has strong words for the Duke of Sussex, saying he is currently experiencing a “mad wilderness of deranged victimhood.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage: report

Per NBC News, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage by Harry’s father, King Charles III. A press secretary for the couple shared a statement regarding the situation. “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

Frogmore Cottage is on the grounds of Windsor Castle. However, the Sussex’s relocated to Southern California in 2020, when they stepped down as senior royal family members. Subsequently, the home was to be the couple’s residence when they visited the United Kingdom.

The property boasts 10 bedrooms and was gifted to Harry and Meghan when they married by Queen Elizabeth II. It was previously intended to be their main home. Reportedly, Charles is moving his brother, Prince Andrew, into the house.

This public rejection is the latest in a series of events that keeps Harry at odds with his clan. NBC News reports Harry told Anderson Cooper the media “drove me from my country.” He blamed royal family members for planting stories in tabloid media he claimed endangered his family.

Royal expert claims Prince Harry is in a ‘mad wilderness of deranged victimhood’

Author Tom Bower told Page Six he wasn’t surprised by the royal eviction. “Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave,” Bower stated.

He continued, “I mean, what did he expect? Harry wanted the royal family to come on bended knee begging for forgiveness, and he’s completely crossed the spectrum. He’s in the mad wilderness of deranged victimhood.”

However, Bower has been critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s behavior. But, the royal expert shares that this sends a clear signal to King Charles’ second son about how the royal family perceives him.

The author believes, “the Frogmore story shows that Harry has to have no role in the upcoming coronation and he’s not welcome. If he and God forbid she [Meghan Markle] came, they’d be the focus of attention. All the attention should be on Charles.”

The alleged bad blood between Harry and his family could continue after a new chapter of ‘Spare’ is released

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to add a new chapter (or chapters) to the paperback edition of his autobiography, Spare. However, a source told Page Six that Harry would reportedly add new and unreleased content in updating the book.

This new information could continue to distance Harry from his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William. Spilling more family secrets may lead to further estrangement.

But, during his interview about the book with The Telegraph, Harry admitted Spare‘s first draft was a whopping 800 pages versus its final version of 416 pages. However, Harry explained, “It could have been two books, put it that way.”

Reportedly, the cut pages were filled with even more unflattering content regarding Harry’s relationships with his brother Prince William and his father, King Charles III. But, there was even more content that could have further strained their fragile family relationship.

“Some things have happened, especially between my brother and me. And to some extent between my father and me, that I don’t want the world to know,” Harry told The Telegraph. “Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”