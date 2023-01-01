Royal Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Lack Substance and Detail:’ Harry’s Memoir Will be ‘Full of Filler’

A royal expert slammed the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle use their many projects to “control the narrative” but said they “lack substance and detail.” According to the expert, Harry’s upcoming book Spare is likely to be “full of filler.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Royal expert claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘lack substance and detail’

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For podcast, shared her thoughts on Harry’s upcoming book Spare, telling Fox News Digital it will be “full of filler” because the Sussexes “lack substance and detail.”

Schofield commented on the couple’s Netflix docuseries first, explaining, “While I agree that they feel like telling their side of the story was important, I have heard that Meghan was not thrilled with the final edit.”

She continued, “Expect Spare, like the reality show, to lack detail. Full of filler, à la the bit about Harry losing his virginity to a ‘beautiful older woman.’ Who was it?”

Schofield added, “Most people are noticing that while Harry and Meghan like to talk … the two seem to lack substance and detail.”

Expert says Harry and Meghan have been ‘working hard… to get their version of events out’

Prince Harry’s memoir, out on Jan. 10, will shed more light on what it was like to grow up in the royal family. Schofield believes there may be some limitations in the storytelling, however.

“Don’t expect any big revelations because Harry and Meghan have proven that they will only go so far,” she said. “I would argue that they enjoy the attention that the vague accusations attract. The guessing game keeps them in the papers that they tell you they hate.”

Schofield continued, “But when are we going to stop pretending that Harry and Meghan have been silenced and acknowledge that they have been working hard for years behind the scenes to get their version of events out?”

She pointed out, “Thanks to a court of law, we know Meghan Markle willingly pursued participating in the book Finding Freedom. Anyone with more than one brain cell can see that Harry and Meghan were heavily involved in last year’s [highly critical] The Princes and the Press with Amol Rajan’s BBC miniseries. Amol goes point by point over the same grievances Meghan does in her reality show. Amol also has a history of being horrific to the royal family.”

The Sussexes’ many projects allow them to ‘control the narrative they want to share,’ expert says

Schofield also took aim at Harry and Meghan’s claim when they left the royal family to “work exclusively with up-and-coming independent journalists.” The royal expert said that Harry and Meghan instead work with “journalists that don’t challenge them, or worse … already have a negative opinion of the monarchy.”

She explained, “Look at the way Harry immediately returns to Tom Bradby. Bradby infamously asked Meghan if she was OK in their ITV special.”

Schofield further shared her thoughts on how Harry and Meghan have various means to control the narrative they want to share. “All these media ventures — the book, the podcast, the reality show — are a way for Harry and Meghan to try to control the narrative,” the expert explained. “Please don’t buy this book because you think it will help you get to the bottom of some mystery because this book is a branding tool for a royal reject — ask the Duke of Windsor.”