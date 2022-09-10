Royal Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Need to Grow a Pair’ After Prince William and Kate Middleton Snub

A royal expert took aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a discussion about how the Sussexes and Cambridges didn’t connect while Harry and Meghan were in the UK recently. According to the expert, they “need to grow a pair” because there are bigger issues in the country.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Royal expert said there’s a lot of gossip around Prince William and Prince Harry

On Sept. 7, Omid Scobie tweeted the link to a Yahoo! News article he wrote about “why the brothers’ relationship is at a standstill.”

Scobie tweeted: “For those subscribed to the story of William and Harry’s fallout, recent tattle about snubs make for clickable drama. But just because there’s a thirst for new updates, doesn’t mean there will always be a real one to report.”

In his article, Scobie gave some insight into why the brothers didn’t connect during Harry and Meghan’s recent visit.

Royal expert shared ‘the truth’ about Prince William and Prince Harry’s continued relationship drama

Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom, shared his insight after speaking to sources close to the royals.

He quoted “someone familiar with the current family dynamics” as saying, “There’s a laughable effort to suggest the [Sussexes] have been shunned. The true story is, they never reached out to the Cambridges.”

A senior palace aide told Scobie, “Looking at [the coverage], you would be forgiven for thinking that certain family members have had a say in the matter. They have not.”

A family friend told Scobie the brothers’ haven’t made any moves toward mending their fractured relationship.

“People are desperate for steps to be made but behind the scenes there hasn’t been movement,” the friend told Scobie. “What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability… Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the center of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack.”

Prince William, according to the family friend, is “still waiting” for Prince Harry to apologize after airing private family matters.

“When you look at the bare facts, it becomes obvious why it is pretty much the same state of affairs as years ago,” Scobie wrote.

Commentator said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Need to Grow a Pair’

Royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo discussed the situation on GB News and declared that Prince Harry and Meghan “need to grow a pair.”

Host Isabel Webster remarked how Harry and Meghan were in town and stayed close by Prince William and Kate Middleton but didn’t meet up. “There’s been lots of talk about how the Sussexes are in town, they’re just at Windsor, across the park now from the Cambridges … and they haven’t met up. According to Omid Scobie, this is because Harry thinks William hasn’t been accountable for crossing the line of being there for him in Harry’s darkest hour.”

Heydel-Mankoo said, “We go from the sublime story of the Cambridges to the ridiculous story of the Sussexes as per usual. To expect Prince William to apologize after all of the litany of insults and offenses that have been caused by the Sussexes. Beggars belief.”

He continued, “I mean, it’s akin to Prince Harry digging himself a hole, Prince Harry throwing a ladder down, Prince Harry burning it and then blaming Prince William for the entire episode.”

Heydel-Mankoo added, “They both need to grow a pair and realize the country is going through a much more serious issue right now than petty insignificant vacuous issues.”

