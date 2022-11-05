Royal Expert Says Prince Harry’s Memoir Cover Photo Looks Like a Meme

A royal expert said he thought Prince Harry‘s book cover was a meme when it was first revealed. While discussing the upcoming memoir, Spare, royal expert Russell Myers shared his surprise over learning the cover was real.

Royal expert discusses whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle losing their titles is a ‘big deal’ or not

During an appearance on Lorraine, host Lorraine Kelly and royal commentator Russell Myers discussed Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

While kicking off the discussion about how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could possibly lose their titles, Kelly wondered how much of a “big deal” that would be.

“’So what,’ you would assume,” Myers said. “But Harry and Meghan seem to have a knack of sort of marketing themselves as royal. And I think that’s one of their big associations that they still need to be involved within the royal family but not. They wanted to be in and out, didn’t they?”

He noted that the Sussexes continue “talking about their mistreatment,” adding, “And we all know how they all felt but they’re still talking about it, aren’t they?”

Expert says he thought Prince Harry’s book cover was a meme at first

Kelly pointed out that “It’s not going to stop” because Harry’s book will continue airing the family’s dirty laundry. “There have been suggestions that maybe Prince Harry will make it over here to promote it,” she said.

They both agreed it was doubtful Harry would come to the UK for the book promotion, however. “Whatever happens, everybody around the world is going to be talking about it. We’re already talking about it,” Myers noted.

While discussing the title Spare and the book cover, Kelly confessed, “I thought that was somebody being cruel. I saw it and I thought, ‘That’s a bit mean to do that’ and then went, ‘Oh my god that’s the actual book.’”

Myers admitted, “Well I thought it was a meme when I first saw it.”

He continued, “Well it’s of course, in reference to the heir and the spare, which is what Princess Diana had coined the term. And sort of rather unkindly he’d always felt that it was a bit of a slur that he wasn’t comfortable with. And yet, here we are — this is going to be the title of his long-awaited memoir.”

Expert breaks down Prince Harry’s expression in his memoir cover photo

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Harry’s facial expression in the book cover image, telling Express what he seems to be conveying.

“This is not a photo to tell us Harry’s pain is now no longer baggage he carries with him,” she explained. “This headshot seems to create a mirror image for the reader, eye to eye and face to face, and it’s not an expression that seems to have been chosen to illustrate that inspirational man who has been saved by the power of love.”

The expert looked at his “hint of a smile” and noted the importance of facial symmetry. “This cover expression with the word ‘Spare’ on it suggests we are being invited into Harry’s grief, pain and sadness though and he looks partly as though he is still hurting. Why?” James said.

“Well, this is an asymmetric facial pose,” she explained. “Place your hand over one side of his face and he looks relatively relaxed and with that hint of a smile. Place it over the other though and the difference is quite shocking.”

James added, “The eye expression looks darker and more intense and the lips are straight. So we are seeing two sets of signals in one shot.”