Prince Harry has been working on his relationship with King Charles over the last couple of years, but one expert thinks Harry must have a sit-down with his father and brother during his next UK visit.

Prince Harry has been at odds with the rest of his family for several years. The Duke of Sussex moved to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, back in 2020, after he and Meghan felt the British press was attacking them and they were getting zero protection from the royal family.

Harry and Meghan’s dissatisfaction with the royal family led to a rift forming between Harry and his brother, Prince William, as well as his father, King Charles. Now, though, amid ongoing health issues in the royal family, one expert says Harry has “no choice” but to extend an olive branch.

Prince Harry kisses King Charles on the cheek | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal expert says Prince Harry has ‘no choice’ but to extend an olive branch

Harry and Meghan are planning to visit the United Kingdom in May 2024 for an Invictus Games ceremony, and it will potentially give Harry a chance to sit down with his father and brother. Harry and Charles have worked to improve their relationship, and in a February interview with Good Morning America, Harry revealed that he does plan to visit his father again — this trip is likely one that was on his mind during that conversation.

One royal expert seems to think that Harry has “no choice” but to extend an olive branch to his family. That’s because there is so much going on with the royal family health-wise that it could be a bad look for Harry to not visit them. However, Harry has had a few UK appearances where he did not stop to chat with family members.

“Whilst his relationship with his brother and father might still be estranged and tense, Harry might feel he has ‘no choice’ but to see the Royal Family whilst he visits rather than try and find excuses to avoid an awkward meeting,” royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror.

Harry already has to tread lightly in the UK due to the way the press often portrays him, so by not taking the time to visit Charles and William, he could accidentally shed himself in a bad light.

King Charles with Prince Harry and Prince William | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Was Prince Harry right all along?

There’s a bigger question surrounding the royal feud — was Harry right to leave the family? According to the prince, he felt that he couldn’t protect his wife and that Meghan wasn’t receiving any help from the royals; he didn’t want Meghan to end up with the same fate as Princess Diana. But after watching everything unfold with Kate — including constant conspiracy theories and people claiming she is dead — it appears to paint a clearer picture that Harry was right in claiming the royal family is not quick to defend their own. Kate dealt with rumors for weeks, which her PR team did almost nothing to counteract.

Whether Harry actually does sit down with William and Charles remains unknown. But he might not have peace talks with his father and brother. Perhaps he’ll just check into see how his father is doing; maybe he’ll pay a visit to Kate alongside Meghan and wish the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery.