Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Prince William Reunion a ‘Pivotal Moment for the Royal Family’

A royal expert shared his insights about the Prince Harry and Prince Wiliam reunion at Windsor Castle, calling it a “step in the right direction.” Though the brothers haven’t yet mended their fractured relationship, royal editor Robert Jobson said the appearance was a “pivotal moment for the royal family.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

William extended an olive branch to Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, inviting them to view the tributes to queen Elizabeth and meet with the crowd that had gathered at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10.

William, Kate Middleton, Harry, and Meghan arrived in the same car and then walked together to look at the flowers. The couples split off to talk with the well-wishers who stood outside, then came together again to wave goodbye to the crowd before leaving.

Expert analyzed Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle’s appearance

Body language expert Judi James said that the appearance indicated “baby steps” in the brothers healing their relationship.

James told The Sun, “This is a phenomenal display of unity between William and Harry. As an intentional gesture, it implies unity and some bonding prompted by mutual grief.”

She continued, “Arriving and leaving together signals proximity and shared conversations and although there are no overkill displays of hugging or touch, these do look like baby steps that build on Charles’ declaration of love for his youngest son and his wife.”

James noted, “It’s comforting to see Meghan’s supportive touches on the back and partial hugs for a clearly upset Harry and the conversations between the two brothers.”

The expert pointed out William and Harry’s “intense mirroring rituals,” which she called “the most telling body language.”

She explained, “Their poses and gestures are often identical, hinting at strong subliminal bonds that exist despite all the rifts.”

Expert calls the Prince Harry and Prince William moment ‘pivotal’ for the royal family

Royal editor Robert Jobson weighed in on the two couples coming together, telling Sky News (via Express) that the “Fab Four” are taking “a step in the right direction” toward healing their relationship.

“I think these situations are very moving,” Jobson said. “They also remind us when we lost the late Princess of Wales. This is what we remember looking at the flowers from where they are as men, paying their respect to Her Majesty.”

Jobson noted, “There is hope, at least, of a step in the right direction. It is a pivotal moment for the royal family.”

He called the appearance “a great PR opportunity,” though he said it’s unclear if the “tensions which were there are over.”

Jobson further noted how Harry has “done exactly what a soldier would do and he paid his respect to his commander in chief and his granny.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle ‘Looked Like a Sad and Desperate Puppy’ When Kate Middleton ‘Refused’ to Make Eye Contact During Recent Appearance, Expert Says