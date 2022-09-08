Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Reduced to a Bit Part’ in Meghan Markle’s Latest Projects

One royal expert believes Prince Harry has been taking a back seat to his wife Meghan Markle lately. The expert pointed to how Harry played a “reduced” part in her recent The Cut interview and in the first episode of her Archetypes podcast.

Prince Harry made a brief appearance during a Meghan Markle interview

Harry made an appearance during Meghan’s interview with The Cut, as the interviewer described him wearing “navy-blue athletic shorts, a T-shirt, and no shoes” and noted he “appeared from somewhere in the house to say hello.”

When the interviewer commented on the couple’s lovely home, Harry admitted there was work to be done. “We’re fixing all these things, the pipes, but that’s a whole story in itself,” he told her.

Harry also chimed in about his wife’s photoshoot for the interview, explaining how she said she didn’t considered herself a mom, not a model. “And it’s like, ‘You can be both,’” the Duke of Sussex said.

He also weighed in on working with his wife (and got a dig in at the royal family). “Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together,” he told the interviewer. “It’s actually really weird because it’d seem like a lot of pressure. But it just feels natural and normal.”

He made an appearance later when Archie came home from school, “dancing to his own beatboxing” as he entertained their daughter Lilibet.

Prince Harry stopped in to chat during the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast

Prince Harry also made a quick cameo in Meghan’s first podcast episode when she interviewed Serena Williams. “You wanna come say hi? Look who just popped in,” Meghan said.

Harry greeted Williams and asked, “How you doin’?” and noted, “I like what you’ve done with your hair! That’s a great vibe.” He also told her to “come and see us” and as he was leaving the room said, “have fun.”

Royal expert believes Prince Harry’s role has been reduced

British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti weighed in with his thoughts about Prince Harry’s involvement in Meghan’s podcast and interview. He told Express, “Prince Harry appears to have been reduced to a bit part in latest productions.”

Sacerdoti continued, “Whether it’s the Spotify podcast or the interview in The Cut, he pops in to say one thing just to remind us that she’s married to royalty, but it’s never something of great substance.”

Specifically, Sacerdoti took aim at Harry playing handyman for both their house and a neighbor’s home issues. “And from what he says in this interview, he appears to have been reduced to fixing the plumbing and the neighbor’s sprinklers, which seems quite a comedown from sixth in line to the throne in the UK who served in active service in the military in Afghanistan,” the journalist noted.

Sacerdoti added, “So I think that that’s also sending a very clear message. And I wonder why they’ve chosen to portray him that way.”

