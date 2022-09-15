Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Rejected Chance to Visit Queen Elizabeth in the Weeks Before Her Death

Prince Harry rejected the chance to visit Queen Elizabeth weeks before her death says a royal expert. The late monarch reportedly invited Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to travel to Balmoral in Scotland. However, Harry turned down the offer for his family to attend.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had work commitments in the U.K. during the week of Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had work commitments in the United Kingdom the week of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The couple, sans children Archie and Lilibet, were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London. They also visited Dusseldorf for an Invictus Games event.

However, Harry rushed to Balmoral, Scotland to be by his grandmother’s side upon learning the queen’s health worsened. Meghan, however, stayed back in England for undisclosed reasons as her husband reunited with his family.

On Sept. 8, the Royal Family announced that Queen Elizabeth had died at her Scotland home. Harry did not make it in time to see his grandmother before her death.

Less than 24 hours later, Harry returned to Meghan’s side in London. Details about the couple’s extended stay in the U.K. have not been disclosed. However, they join the royal family for 10 days of mourning until the queen is laid to rest on Monday, Sept. 19. The couple are expected to return to their California home shortly thereafter.

A royal expert says Prince Harry turned down offer to visit Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral in the weeks before her death

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told GB News Breakfast Prince Harry turned down an offer to visit Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral in the weeks before her death. The Daily Mail featured the complete video on their website. The invitation was reportedly extended at the end of Aug. 2022.

Nicholl explained, “The Queen always has this wonderful, extended stay for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. There’s a big sleepover at Balmoral, they were invited to go to that.”

“They were also invited to go to Birkhall with the Prince of Wales, Thus far they haven’t done it,” the expert said of a second invitation Harry and Meghan reportedly declined.

The expert also said King Charles III will do ‘anything’ to get his relationship with Harry back on track

King Charles III | Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Nicholl claims Harry’s father, King Charles III, is intent on getting his relationship with his youngest son back on track. The King spoke of his son and daughter-in-law during his first address as the ruling monarch of the United Kingdom.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” Charles shared.

The royal expert revealed sources very close to the king said he will do “anything” it takes repair his relationship with Harry. “I think not least because he wants to as a father. He wants to see his children as a grandfather. I think he’s acutely aware this rift that threatens to overshadow his future reign as well. There are other issues at play here.”

