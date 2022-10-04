Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry Has Same ‘Sad Eyes’ as Uncle King Edward VIII Who Left Royal Family to Marry American Divorcee

A royal expert has weighed in on the many similarities between Prince Harry and his disgraced Great Granduncle King Edward VIII. Both men rocked the royal family in the name of love and married divorced American women: Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle. However, the similarities don’t stop there. Royal expert Hugo Vicker revealed the men also share one other commonality, “sad eyes.”

Who was King Edward VIII?

King Edward VIII, also known as Prince Edward, Duke of Windsor, assumed the position of king of the United Kingdom in 1936. His father, George V, died on January 20, 1936, and Edward succeeded him.

Edward established a friendship with an American divorcee named Wallis Simpson six years before becoming king. Per Britannica, Simpson divorced a U.S. Navy lieutenant in 1927 and wed Ernest Simpson in 1928. The Simpsons were frequently in the prince’s social circle.

However, it wasn’t until 1934 that Edward fell in love with Simpson. Edward attempted to formalize his relationship with Simpson, who had filed for divorce from her second husband. However, politicians and the Church of England blocked his attempts. To remain by Simpson’s side, Edward VIII abdicated the throne in Dec. 1936.

The couple married in June 1937 and remained together until Edward’s 1972 death. Simpson died in 1986. Edward and Simpson are buried at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore.

A royal expert says Prince Harry has the same ‘sad eyes’ as his Great Granduncle King Edward VIII

Royal expert Hugo Vickers claims he sees more than just one similarity between Prince Harry and Edward VIII. The Sun reports Vickers claims the men radiate similar emotions after splitting from their families.

“Both men seemed to radiate sadness after cutting their links with the royal family,” Vickers exclaimed. The expert also noted he had “never seen anyone with such sad eyes” in the years after Edward VIII’s abdication. “If you want to know what he thought, look at his eyes,” Vickers said of Edward.

Of Harry, Vickers said: “As for the Duke of Sussex, who knows what’s going to happen to him? I think he looks thoroughly miserable.”

Vickers believes Edward VIII and the Duke of Sussex “took the path of perceived happiness” but ultimately did not find it. He says in the royal family, “it’s a duty that makes you happy,” and claims that is why the late Queen Elizabeth II always had a sparkle in her eyes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated four years of marriage in May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated four years of marriage in May 2022.

The couple had even more reason to commemorate their most recent anniversary, as it was their first as parents of two. Last June, the couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet, named after Queen Elizabeth II. Just weeks before their first anniversary in 2019, Meghan and Harry welcomed the arrival of their son Archie.

