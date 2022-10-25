Royal Expert Claims Princes William and Harry Will Have ‘Incredibly Hard’ Time With Season 5 Scenes of ‘The Crown’

The Crown season 5 is set to debut on Netflix beginning November 9. Season 5 is the first season of the series released after the deaths of both Prince Philip in 2021 and Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. However, a royal expert revealed that Prince Harry and Prince William would likely not find the season to their liking. It reportedly details the breakdown of now King Charles III and Princess Diana‘s marriage in the early 1990s and how Camilla Parker Bowles’s involvement with thier father became the most significant scandal in modern royal history.

A royal expert says this season of ‘The Crown’ is different, as many of the subjects portrayed are still alive

A royal expert says in contrast to prior seasons of The Crown, many of the subjects portrayed in season 5 are still alive. Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that is the “biggest problem.”

“The events, yes, are 25 years old, but they still feel very current because they’re constantly still making headlines, largely through films and TV series like this,” she said. “Those early [seasons] felt like there was enough history, felt like there was enough distance. But this feels uncomfortably close.”

“That being said, with all the media hype and the attention the series has been getting, it wouldn’t surprise me if this is the biggest rated [season] for the series, in terms of viewing figures,” Nicholl added.

She revealed Princes William and Harry would have an ‘incredibly hard’ time with ‘The Crown’ season 5

Nicholl explains that some scenes will likely hit harder for the princes. She believes the series will be “uncomfortable viewing” for members of the royal family “including Queen Consort Camilla and King] Charles III. Also, for William and Harry,” Nicholl explained. “Scenes leading up to their mother’s death will be very uncomfortable for them.”

“This is a period that they had to live out so publicly. We heard Harry talk about the real impact it’s had on his life, and William as well,” the royal expert continued. “So for this to be revisited, even done tastefully. For this to be brought up again is incredibly hard for William and Harry.”

Nicholl concluded, “[There is] a sense that their mother’s ghost can’t ever be laid to rest for them,” she said.

Will Prince Harry or William watch ‘The Crown?’

Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth was a fan of the Netflix series. ABC royal contributor George Jobson said Prince Philip told him that Elizabeth II was a regular viewer, reported Entertainment Weekly. However, Prince Philip reportedly tried to discourage his wife from watching it because he knew it would “irritate” her.

In February 2021, Harry admitted to James Corden that he watched the series.

“I’m much more comfortable with The Crown than seeing the stories about my family, my wife, myself. They don’t pretend to be. It’s fictional,” Harry said. “But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

Prince William has not publicly confirmed if he will watch the newest installation of the Netflix hit.

