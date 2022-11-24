Royal Expert Questions Why Prince Harry Is Hell-Bent on ‘Digging Up’ Darkest and Most Painful Memories From His Past

Exactly what will be included in Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir and Netflix series with his wife, Meghan Markle, have been discussed at length by many royal watchers and experts for several months.

The Duke of Sussex‘s book titled SPARE is set to be released on Jan. 10, 2023, and the Sussex’s long-rumored Netflix docu-series could be released even before that. Now, a royal commentator is claiming that even with reports of both finalized or nearly there, Prince Harry is still hell-bent on “digging up” some of the darkest and most painful memories from his past.

Prince Harry on stage during the Invictus Games The Hague Closing Ceremony | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Experts baffled about why Prince Harry is ‘digging all this up again’

Editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV Nick Bullen claimed that Harry “has been talking to friends from his childhood” in order to try “drudge up some of the most impactful memories from years ago, including some of the darker and more painful ones.”

According to Express, that has left many baffled and questioning why the prince is still continuing to go “back over this old brand.”

Bullen told Us Weekly: “Now, whether that’s for the book or the documentary, I don’t know. But I know a lot of people have been saying to him, ‘Why are you going back over this old brand? Why are you digging all of this up again?’ So, I think those closest to him in the U.K. or those who were very close to him in the U.K. in the past are slightly concerned about how far he’s going.

“Now, whether he puts all of that in the book or the doc, I don’t know, but he’s certainly been doing a lot of early childhood research.”

Prince Harry at the funeral of Prince Philip at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle | Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The duke reportedly even asked his exes to share ‘impactful memories’

This news follows a report from a few weeks ago that Harry was contacting not only his old Eton and army buddies but also his ex-girlfriends to see if they would participate in sharing some stories for his book.

The Sun reported that those old pals and exes who were asked to speak about intimate aspects of Harry’s life had been told for years to avoid talking to the media.

The publication’s insider said: “Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said ‘no.’ It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.”

A painful memory that will be included in Harry’s book

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023.

We do know of at least one painful memory that will be discussed in the duke’s memoir and that is the day of his mother Princess Diana’s funeral.

A release about SPARE from the publisher Penguin Random House said: “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last.”