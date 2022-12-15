Royal Expert Says Meghan Markle’s Struggle With Media Scrutiny Is ‘No Comparison’ to Princess Diana

A royal expert believes that Meghan Markle didn’t face nearly the same level of media scrutiny as Princess Diana. The Netflix series Harry & Meghan reveals what the Duchess of Sussex was up against, but the expert says, “Diana had it 1,000x worse than Meghan ever will.”

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal expert says Princess Diana ‘had it 1,000 times worse’ than Meghan Markle

In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, the couple detail the challenges that ultimately prompted them to leave the royal family.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, founder of ToDiFor Daily, weighed in on the comparisons between Meghan and Diana, telling Express that Diana’s experience with media scrutiny was far worse.

“Are dozens of people jumping out of bushes or waiting outside of the gym for a shot of Meghan Markle? No. Diana had it 1,000x worse than Meghan ever will,” she explained.

According to Schofield there’s “no comparison” between Meghan and Diana. She explained, “No matter how hard Meghan pursues comparisons to Diana, the people that knew and loved Diana would say there is no comparison. Especially when you discuss empathy and compassion towards staff. Diana would pop into her staff’s homes for tea with gifts and giggles.”

Schofield continued, “She would invite their children over to play with the princes. We do not hear the same stories about Meghan’s revolving door of employees.”

Expert admits it’s hard to compare Meghan and Diana

The royal expert also pointed out how “Princess Diana suffered media scrutiny for almost two decades.”

Schofield admitted “some of the media attention towards Meghan has been cruel,” but pointed out how Harry and Meghan “clearly document and save everything yet don’t have any authentic footage of Meghan being hounded by the paparazzi.”

She further touched on how an apples-to-apples comparison of the two women isn’t really possible. “I think it’s very difficult to compare. Especially when Harry and Meghan need the media so much more than Diana ever did,” she explained. “Diana used them … because they were there … but Harry told us on Oprah that Spotify and Netflix are paying their bills.”

The Sussexes “have to court the media because they are pursuing entertainment ventures now and the only way to maintain that life is by giving certain media outlets access to you,” Schofield explained.

Diana also didn’t have a partner in her marriage to lean on, whereas Harry and Meghan have each other for support. She explained, “Diana is such a sympathetic character. Married young, sweet, innocent.. … and was lonely throughout her marriage. She felt used and rejected. Harry and Meghan are very lucky to have the love and support of each other.”

Newest ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer reveals how Meghan was allegedly a ‘scapegoat’ for the palace

In the newest trailer for Harry & Meghan Vol. II, the Duchess of Sussex’s friend Lucy Fraser claimed, “Meg became this scapegoat for the palace.” She explained, “They would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favorable stories being printed.”

Meghan discussed how the media covered stories about her to minimize other goings on in the family. “You would just see it play out,” she said.

“Like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they’d go, ‘We gotta make that go away,’” Meghan added. “But there’s real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”