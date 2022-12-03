Royal Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Now Done ‘Everything We Feared’

Netflix has released the long-awaited trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s docuseries and everyone seems to have an opinion about it including some of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s friends.

Here’s what a royal commentator is saying about being “appalled” by the trailer and why people in the Prince and Princess of Wales‘ circle are reportedly “sickened” by it.

What Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary trailer shows

Ahead of its Dec. 8 release, Netflix dropped the trailer for the duke and duchess’s docuseries.

The one-minute promo features several never-before-seen photos of the pair including snaps of them on a safari trip together, dancing at their wedding reception, and Meghan cradling her baby bump.

It also shows one photo of the Sussexes sitting in church with other members of the royal family back in 2019 and that image has some people up arms.

Commentator says it’s ‘everything we feared’

Royal expert and commentator Richard Eden did not hold back when speaking to the Daily Mail about exactly what he thought of the video and the timing of its release.

“I was appalled when I watched this trailer, frankly. It’s everything we feared, it really is,” he told the publication. “The timing of this trailer could hardly be worse. We’ve got William and Catherine going on their big American visit. They’ve got the ceremony for the Earthshot Prize on Friday. And the day before comes this curtain race, this trailer, which of course will attract huge interest and be watched around the world.”

Eden continued: “It’s a deliberate attempt to upstage [the Waleses] and the use of their images in it really rams that point home, you know. This documentary series is meant to be about Harry and Meghan yet, they’re featuring William and Catherine … The trailer is deliberately meant to whet the appetite of the public and that’s what it’s doing and they’re certainly hinting at, you know, a lot of controversy, a lot of scandal.”

Prince William and Kate’s friends are reportedly disgusted by the video

According to Eden, seeing the Prince and Princess of Wales’ images in the trailer also disgusted those in William and Kate’s inner circle.

“I’ve heard from friends of Prince William and Catherine today, and they’ve been frankly sickened by what’s appeared in this video,” he shared. “The use of William and Catherine and the image and the way it’s presented, my goodness … Remember, this is a service that Omid Scobie, Meghan’s cheerleader, wrote about.”

Eden went on to slam the team behind the docuseries opining that they deliberately went with an unflattering photo of William’s wife to play up the evil villain bit. The expert went on to claim that the clip seems to showcase Meghan’s acting skills as well.

“I mean come on, Meghan is meant to have given up acting but she seems to be back acting again for this reality show or documentary series,” Eden claimed. “We don’t just see her in tears at one point. That’s not enough: not one single tear dripping down her cheek. No, no, she has to tub her face to emphasize these tears … This could be an Oscar-winning performance.”