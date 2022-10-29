Royal Expert Says She Knows Prince Harry Had a Crush on Meghan Two Years Before They Started Dating

You may have heard the story that’s been circulated time and time again that Meghan Markle asked a friend to set her up with a “famous English guy.” But did you know that Prince Harry had a crush on Meghan’s Suits character? That information was revealed by a royal expert and author who is explaining exactly how she found out the Duke of Sussex has a thing for Meghan before they ever met.

(L): Meghan Markle posing on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,’ (R): Prince Harry visiting Lord’s cricket ground in London | JUSTIN TALLIS, ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan’s former friend said she wanted to be set up with a famous British guy

In case you haven’t heard the story before, Meghan was once friends with British TV personality Lizzie Cundy, that is until the now-duchess “ghosted” her after she met Harry. Cundy revealed that when they were pals Meghan asked if she could introduce her to a “famous English man.”

In 2019, Cundy told The Sun that she met Meghan when they were seated next to each other at a charity dinner in 2013 and became good friends. Cundy remembered when Meghan talked about her love of English men.

“We were having a girly chat and then she said, ‘Do you know any famous guys? I’m single and I really love English men,’” Cundy recalled. “So I said, ‘We’ll go out and find you someone.’”

In 2016, Cundy found out Meghan was seeing Harry and wrote her a text saying: “I heard about Harry,” to which Meghan replied: “Yeah, I know. We’ll try and hook up.” However, Cundy never saw or spoke to Meghan again despite trying to contact her several times. She believes someone from the Palace told her to stop talking to anyone in the media.

Expert reveals that Harry had a crush on Meghan’s ‘Suits’ character

Meghan Markle posing on ‘Suits’ set as Rachel Zane | Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While Meghan may have been on the hunt for a famous man hailing from England, Prince Harry thought she was his “ideal girl” or at least her Rachel Zane character was. Meghan had starred in the legal drama Suits since 2011 and Harry was reportedly a big fan of her character.

In the documentary When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance, royal author and commentator Katie Nicholl said: “He [Harry] had a crush on Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan.” Nicholl added: “And the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends.”

Nicholl also claimed that the prince called Meghan/Rachel Zane his “ideal girl” two whole years before a mutual friend set them up on a date.

The duke and duchess got their happily ever after

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling on their wedding day outside St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle | BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Things certainly worked out for both of them because they began dating and announced their engagement in 2017. The pair then tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and today live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.