Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been on good terms with the royal family for almost five years. One expert blames Meghan, but is that true? Spoiler alert: Probably not.

Since 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a home for themselves in Montecito, California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family back in 2020 after disagreements with Harry’s relatives as well as difficulties with the British media. These days, Harry and Meghan are doing philanthropic work throughout the United States while also planning their next business venture. But is this the life Harry wanted? One royal expert slams Meghan for being the one “to blame” about Harry’s situation, though it’s not so clear if that’s truly the case.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal expert slams Meghan Markle for Prince Harry disliking his ‘family’ and ‘country’

Harry and Meghan met back in 2016, and the two have been inseparable ever since. They had a whirlwind romance and dated for just over a year before Harry proposed in 2017. From there, they wed six months later and have since welcomed two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020, and Harry has had little contact with his family ever since. But one royal expert blames it all on Meghan.

“I think Meghan is a lot to blame and she’s poured into him all the things that are terribly wrong and that she’s made him really dislike his own family and his own country,” royal expert Angela Levin said to GB News. “Meghan didn’t like the UK. She found it too small. And if you’d ever listen to her carefully, she always wanted to talk about global. She wanted her work to be global. She feels to be global and the UK is not grand enough for her.”

Levin’s accusations are heavy and are not based in truth; they’re simply an assumption made by someone with some knowledge of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry might have always been looking for a way out of the family

Harry and Meghan’s relationship might have been what finally got Harry to leave the family, but it likely wasn’t Meghan who made him feel that way. Rather, Harry and had likely always been looking for a way out, and it was easier for him to branch out while in a partnership rather than going solo. He waited for someone like Meghan to come into his life knowing that the two of them could build something different together, and they made their way out of the family as a duo.

People can blame Meghan all they want for Harry’s departure, but based on his own words, it seems he never quite found his place in the royal family. Harry’s relationship with his family being so strained is sad for royal fans to see, but it doesn’t seem like there is much work being done on either side to improve the relationship. Rumor has it that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet recently sent King Charles a video wishing him a happy 75th birthday, and if anything, that’s a suggestion that the prince does still want to have a relationship with his father, even if the problems aren’t solved right away.