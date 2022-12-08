Royal Expert Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix Series for ‘Weaponization’ of Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan promises to tell the true story of life in the royal family. Harry shared there’s a “dirty game” of leaking and planting stories as well as “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.”

Prince Harry says there’s ‘leaking’ and ‘planting of stories’

The second trailer for Harry & Meghan included images and footage of Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Harry explained in the trailer, “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories … It’s a dirty game.”

The Duke of Sussex also said there’s a “feeding frenzy” of media attention. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry said. “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

He added, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Expert takes aim at ‘weaponization of Princess Diana’ in ‘Harry & Meghan’

Royal commentator Sarah Vine shared her thoughts on the Harry & Meghan docuseries in an article she wrote for The Daily Mail titled, “Harry and Meghan are gaslighting the entire nation while lining their pockets with misery.”

Vine wrote, “Two things stand out. First, the weaponization of Princess Diana and her own experience as a royal consort in order to elevate Meghan. It’s hardly surprising: Harry has mentioned his wife before in the context of his mother, but this goes one step further.”

She called the comparison to Diana both “clever” and a “cheap shot.”

Vine wrote, “By placing footage of the late Princess Diana alongside images of Meghan in various stages of distress, the message is clear: the two are virtually one and the same.”

She continued, “This is clever. Not only does it enlist (and enrage) the armies of Princess Diana fans who still, to this day, believe she was assassinated by the royal family and who will, no doubt, sally forth on social media to spread the gospel; it also allows Meghan to inherit Diana’s iconic status.”

Vine added, “Which is presumably useful when pitching victim narratives to Netflix.”

Royal experts calls the Meghan and Diana comparison a ‘cheap shot’

Vine asserted, “But when you think about it, it’s a really cheap shot, not only because it’s effectively monetizing Diana’s life (and death); but also because, let’s not forget, Harry isn’t Diana’s only son. One can only imagine how Prince William must feel about Harry appropriating their late mother in this way.”

She continued, “Second, race. ‘It’s about race,’ says one of the talking heads in this trailer. Harry and Meghan left because the royal family — and, it would seem from this, most of the British media, are racist. Really? But I thought you just told us it was all about history repeating itself?”

Vine added, “Diana wasn’t mixed race, was she? So how can it be racist? Make up your minds, guys.”

