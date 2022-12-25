Royal Expert Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for ‘Attacking’ Queen’s Legacy With Netflix Documentary

A royal expert is taking aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claiming the couple attacked the queen’s legacy in their Netflix documentary. The expert shared her thoughts on how the Sussexes have “embarked upon a very dangerous, damaging rhetoric” with their claims about the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert and TV host discuss Prince Harry’s claim in the documentary about the queen

During an appearance on GB News, royal expert Lady Colin Campbell didn’t pull any punches about the Sussexes when she discussed Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries.

Host Dan Wootton asked Campbell about Harry’s claim in the series that he was told they couldn’t have a half in, half out arrangement in the royal family. Wootton noted it was “so despicable … that he is now trying to undermine the late queen. Make out as if she was just some puppet on a string and it was the men in gray suits who told her what to do. Not only is that sexist, it also completely misunderstands that the queen was always in charge.”

Campbell answered, “She was in the driving seat. She is the person who made the decision. She is the one who through the Lord Lyon King of Arms because he’s the person who announced that Harry can’t be half in and half out.”

She continued, “The Lord Lyon is one of the leading courtiers — he is not a man in the gray suit. If he was in a position to do it, you can depend on it, he got this directive from the queen herself.”

Campbell added, “And for Harry to pretend otherwise, he may be kidding himself but he is not kidding anybody else. And I don’t even think he’s kidding himself.”

Expert believes the Sussexes may ‘damage the monarchy’ with their claims

Campbell warned that Harry and Meghan may be engaging in “damaging rhetoric.”

She explained, “I think he and Meghan have embarked upon a very dangerous, damaging rhetoric which they both know is going to damage the monarchy and they hope is going to boost them with Americans who are of their political persuasion.”

Campbell added, “There’s an awfully strong underlying undercurrent to all of this which is that it is politically motivated so that they can gather greater influence and make more money.”

Prince Harry revealed details of the Sandringham Summit

In the documentary, Harry shared the details of Sandringham Summit, a meeting with Prince William, then Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth to discuss Harry and Meghan’s arrangement. Prince Harry hoped they would be able to settle on a “half in, half out” compromise where Harry and Meghan had their own jobs but still worked to support the queen.

The Duke of Sussex recalled how things got ugly at the meeting. “It became very clear, very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” Harry explained. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

He added, “But you have to understand that from the family’s perspectives, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things. And her ultimate mission and goal, responsibility, is the institution … she’s going to go on the advice that she’s given.”

Wootton asked Campbell her thoughts on the “devastating impact Harry and Meghan’s departure had on the health of the ailing Queen Elizabeth II” and the belief that Harry and Meghan’s claims contributed.

He asked, “Is it wrong for Meghan and Harry to claim no responsibility for the damage they so obviously caused the queen?”

Campbell noted, “Well of course it’s wrong. They know that they have damaged her health. They not only damaged her health, they hastened her death and they hastened the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. And even if they didn’t hasten his death, they certainly disturbed the closing days of his death.”

She continued, “I have no doubt that they stole a considerable period of time that she would still have had had they not put all of this tremendous pressure on her. They weren’t only attacking her and the family, they were also attacking the commonwealth.”

Campbell added, “So they were attacking her legacy, they were attacking her life’s work and they were trying to negate it and in fact remember, this series was done with a possibility that she would still be alive.”