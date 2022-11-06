Royal Expert Slams Prince Harry’s ‘Woe Is Me’ Memoir Title: ‘Spare Us the Self-Pity’

A royal expert slammed Prince Harry for the title of his upcoming memoir, Spare. The self-pity narrative doesn’t sit well with some people, with the expert pointing out that Harry has had “every privilege in the world.”

Palace is ‘being really careful’ about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, expert says

During the Nov. 3 episode of Palace Confidential, the guests discussed Prince Harry’s book, titled Spare.

“Most provocative I think is the title Spare. I’ve seen some very funny memes, as I’m sure you all have on social media,” Royal editor Rebecca English said.

“The palace are being really careful about this,” she continued. “They don’t want to engage until they hear what’s in it. But people I’ve spoken to are kind of well-plumbed into the situation find that title very, very provocative indeed.”

English said the palace “didn’t even know what the title was until it was announced publicly in a press release.” She added. “They were reading it on social media — his family, the royal household — at the same time we were. And I think that probably tells you all you need to know.”

Royal expert slams Prince Harry memoir title as ‘woe is me’ narrative

Royal commentator Richard Eden took aim at the book cover and title of Harry’s book. “The photograph on the front — it’s a bit like a sort of police mug shot, isn’t it?” he said. “It’s almost a sort of passive-aggressive shot but it’s very similar to the cover of the other bestseller that the ghostwriter did with Andre Agassi, tennis superstar. Again, that was a one word title and a very similar front cover.”

He continued, “But for me, it’s so significant that word Spare. It just conjures so many images of self-pity really.”

Eden added, “It’s all sort of woe is me, I’ve had such a hard time and everything.”

The commentator pointed out, “You forget this is a prince born into privilege, that every privilege in the world and now he’s got American firms like Netflix throwing millions at him.”

He added, “Spare us the self-pity!”

Harry didn’t used to worry about being the spare, expert says

They also discussed whether the term spare from the saying “the heir and the spare” is derogatory or not. English said, “No. In fact, when he was younger, Harry actually quite reveled in it.”

She shared a story about how Prince Harry was “being naughty” as a boy in the car but felt he couldn’t really get in trouble. “Basically Harry said, ‘Well it doesn’t matter. You know, I can do what I want because basically, I’m not going to have the responsibility that you will have,'” English said.

The royal expert wondered, “Where did that change happen?” with Harry. “Why did he start viewing it differently … It was made very clear to me and others, towards the latter stages of his life within the royal family, that actually he got quite annoyed by the fact that he was playing second fiddle to William and felt that there was a rush to get everything he wanted to done.”

