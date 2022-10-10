Royal Expert Thinks King Charles Wouldn’t Have ‘Purposefully’ Waited to Tell Prince Harry Queen Elizabeth Died

TL;DR:

Prince Harry reportedly learned of Queen Elizabeth’s death from news reports.

According to an expert, King Charles wouldn’t have “purposefully” waited to tell Prince Harry about Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The “last thing” King Charles “wants,” per the expert, is Prince Harry “screaming and wailing.”

A royal expert doesn’t think King Charles III is responsible for Prince Harry reportedly learning of Queen Elizabeth II’s death after a public announcement. Ahead, an expert explains why the king “probably screamed” about it. Plus, why the Duke of Sussex’s father likely sees it as a “problem.”

Prince Harry didn’t make it to Scotland before Queen Elizabeth died

Harry wasn’t with the queen at Balmoral Castle when she died on Sept. 8. He, along with a number of other British royals, had been en route to the queen’s beloved Scotland estate when she died. Only the now-king and Princess Anne were there for the queen’s final moments.

According to the queen’s death certificate, she died at 3:10 p.m. local time. Queen Elizabeth’s death announcement followed at 6:30 p.m., per Newsweek. The royal family said the queen “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

At the time of the announcement, Harry had been on a private plane from London to Aberdeen, Scotland. Meanwhile, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie Wessex were on their way there separately.

Per Newsweek, Harry learned the queen had died from TV news reports after his plane landed shortly before 7 p.m., not long after the public announcement. He was later seen arriving at Balmoral around 8 p.m.

The outlet noted tries to contact Harry didn’t start until 6 p.m., nearly three hours after the queen’s death. And by which time, his plane to Scotland had already taken off.

King Charles ‘definitely’ wouldn’t have ‘purposefully’ waited to tell Prince Harry, a royal expert says

Royal expert and author, Ingrid Seward, doesn’t hold the king responsible for Harry reportedly finding out about his grandmother’s death after the public announcement.

“I don’t think Charles would do that purposefully. Definitely not,” she told Newsweek.

The Prince Philip Revealed author continued, offering an explanation. “The last thing he wants is Harry screaming and wailing. Someone’s head will roll for that and Charles never takes the blame for anything, so it won’t be him.”

“He probably screamed and lost his temper that nobody told Harry,” Seward added.

King Charles likely has a ‘problem’ with Prince Harry finding out after the public announcement, royal expert says

Not only does Nicholl think the king wouldn’t have deliberately waited but also that the 73-year-old probably isn’t happy with how it played out.

“Do I think Charles is going to have a problem over this? Yes, I do,” she said.

Nicholl explained that it could stem from a possible concern on the king’s part about unflattering quotes about the royal family.

“I’m sure Harry will talk about this if he has the opportunity to do so,” she said. “It will be a big moan and probably one of the few viable moans he makes, because I think anybody would be upset about that.”

“I’m sure it wasn’t done purposefully, though,” she concluded.

A day after Queen Elizabeth’s death, Harry’s father mentioned him in a speech as the new leader of the royal family. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” King Charles said.

In the days that followed Harry and Meghan participated in events before attending Queen Elizabeth’s Sept. 19 funeral. Most notably, the couple made a rare appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle.

