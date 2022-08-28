Royal Expert Worries Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Supported by Family: ‘That’s a Lot of Pressure on a Marriage’

A royal expert shared insight into why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of family support could put “pressure” on their marriage. According to the expert, the Sussexes are “almost like an island of two.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Expert shares why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have added pressure on their marriage

Royal expert Angela Mollard shared her thoughts about whether or not Prince Harry is unhappy and homesick, telling Sunrise Australia how there may be some pressure on his marriage.

“None of us can speculate on anyone else’s marriage. We don’t actually know how it goes or how it gets on,” she explained. “But what we do know is that most of us learn through life how to have better relationships, how to communicate better.”

Mollard continued, “And what worries me about Harry and Meghan as a couple is that they’re not supported by family. They don’t have the bedrock of people around them and really strong relationships for themselves, for their children to just act sometimes maybe as a sounding board or just as a trusted place to just be.”

She added, “They really have each other and that’s a lot of pressure on a marriage.”

Harry and Meghan have family tension, expert notes

Mollard went on to explain that there’s “horrible tension” between Meghan and her father and Harry and his family. “Of course, we know now that William and Harry, they’ve fallen out,” she said. “So they’re very combustible characters, which makes me think, you’re not just combustible with those on the outside your family. There’s every bit of potential that they are actually combustible with each other.”

Mollard admitted, “Now we can’t know that,” but delved into some everyday pressures that might take a toll.

“The pressures of children, the pressures of earning an income, the pressures of security, the pressures of being in a new country for Harry, the absence of long-standing close friends, a different culture,” Mollard noted. I” mean, if you were to add up the stress points for Harry — he loses his military role, he loses his connection with his family, he stops doing the things he’s known all his life in terms of his royal responsibilities.”

The expert added, “If you take all that away from a person and they parachute into a new existence, where’s the sort of connective tissue? Where’s the little ties that hold you to the person that you once were and the things that you know?”

Expert shares Harry and Meghan ‘are almost like an island of two’

While Mollard said it was “totally understandable” that Harry wanted to leave the royal family, she voiced her concerns for the Sussexes. “There’s a lot of pressure on that marriage to be the support for each other, that they are almost like an island of two,” she noted.

Mollard went on to share the challenges of not having a support network “when you have a bad day.” She wondered, “Where’s the practice of actually solving things, where’s the conciliatory approach? We haven’t see that with William and Harry, we haven’t seen a conciliatory approach with Meghan and her father.”

The expert added, “So you have to ask the question, do they have a conciliatory approach, do they have an appetite for compromise? You know, those things that break down a marriage — contempt, defensiveness…”

She shared, “They both speak their truth. But in speaking your truth you also have to listen to somebody else’s truth and I wonder how well they do that.”

