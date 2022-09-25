Royal Expert Believes Prince Harry Should Re-think Publishing Memoir: ‘It Would be Tasteless’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry should consider postponing the release of his memoir as a way to show his loyalty to the royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert believes Prince Harry releasing his memoir after the queen’s death is ‘tasteless’

Royal experts weighed in about Prince Harry’s upcoming book, believing that it would be in poor taste to release it anytime soon.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Mail that adding a chapter about the late queen wouldn’t be a wise move. “It is not a matter of a re-write, it’s a matter of a re-think,” he said. “Were it to be published, if it had anything sensational it would be tasteless.”

Fitzwilliams continued, “It is a matter for him how he wants to be perceived. With a new reign it is natural that his loyalty is to his father who is very fond of him. What better way to show his loyalty than by postponing, even permanently, the memoir which never should have been linked to the queen’s jubilee year.”

The commentator shared that Harry and Meghan got a loving nod from King Charles so publishing a book wouldn’t make sense at this time. “I think it’s a very interesting situation now because we have got the king who sent love to them in his address so it is now up to the Sussexes to respond,” Fitzwilliams said.

He continued, “I think the king handled it very well because they got a mention and a very fond mention at that.”

The expert added, “But it would be inappropriate for him to publish anything that had any controversial content especially at this time.”

Prince Harry could make ‘things worse’ with the royal family, expert says

Royal expert Phil Dampier explained how the rift between Harry and Meghan and the royal family is “as raw as ever.”

Dampier further shared how releasing a tell-all memoir could put a strain on Harry’s relationship with his family, especially as things seemed to have improved recently.

“If Harry makes things worse there is no way back for him,” Dampier predicted. “That would be a line crossed and Charles and William would find it hard to forgive him.”

Prince Harry said he’d share an ‘accurate’ and ‘wholly truthful’ account in his book

Harry had previously teased some of the content of his memoir, calling it a “wholly truthful” account.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he said in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Prince Harry added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Analyzes ‘Childish’ Prince Harry Photo, Calls It ‘Unsettling’