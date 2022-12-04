Royal Experts Slam Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Trailer Timing as Attempt to ‘Ruin’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US Trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trailer for their docuseries Harry & Meghan has drawn a lot of criticism for its timing. According to a number of experts, the Sussexes appear to have deliberately released the trailer during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to the US.

Biographer takes aim at timing of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix trailer

The trailer for the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries dropped during William and Kate’s three-day visit to Boston. Royal biographer Angela Levin said the timing of the trailer was an attempt to “ruin Kate and William’s trip.”

She told The Sun Online, “I am and I’m not shocked [by the timing]. I think that the day seems chosen to ruin Kate and William’s trip — to take away everything from that.”

She continued, “To pile it on there was no need to do it that day. It was done deliberately to spoil their visit.”

Levin went on to slam the Sussexes and their claim about racism in the royal family. “They say ‘when the stakes are so high’ but what are you talking about? Where’s the proof?” the author asked. “They are really keen on privacy until they decide they want to release their pics to make a point without proof.”

She noted, “The pics they’re showing now they would never show when they were newly married. I fear it’s a real wish to crash the monarchy.”

Levin added, “A lot of people accept what they’re saying without any evidence whatsoever. The seed was planted when they did the Oprah Winfrey interview and it’s now grown into a tree.”

Expert calls Harry and Meghan ‘bitter’

Other critics tweeted about the suspicious timing of the trailer’s release, with royal expert Richard Eden tweeting, “Here it is, the day before Prince William and Catherine’s big royal event in the USA. Bitter Prince Harry and Meghan.”

Eden told Mail+, “I was appalled when I watched this trailer, frankly, It’s everything we feared, it really is. I’ve heard from friends of Prince William and Catherine today, and they’ve been frankly sickened by what’s appeared in this video.”

The expert pointed out, “The timing of this trailer could hardly be worse. We’ve got William and Catherine going on their big American visit. They’ve got the ceremony for the Earthshot Prize on Friday. And the day before comes this curtain racer comes this trailer, which of course will attract huge interest and be watched around the world.”

Eden added, “It’s a deliberate attempt to upstage [Kate and William] and the use of their images in it really rams that point home, you know, this documentary series is meant to be about Harry and Meghan. Yet, they’re featuring William and Catherine in the one minute trailer.”

Other critics weighed in on the timing of the ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer

A number of other critics took to Twitter to share their disgust over the trailer.

Royal expert Robert Jobson weighed in on Twitter, writing: “Harry & Meghan drop bombshell @Netflix docu TV trailer saying ‘no one sees what’s happening behind closed doors’ just as William & Catherine face 2nd day of US visit after palace race row. Prince and Princess are expected to meet POTUS on Friday ahead of #EarthshotBoston2022.”

Presenter Dan Wootton also took aim at the timing, tweeting: “Right on cue, Harry and Meghan drop the trailer for their victimhood fest on Netflix. Shameless. Meghan has already destroyed the Markles. Now Harry is trying to destroy the Windsors. Small mercy that the late queen doesn’t have to live through this.”

The Sussexes’ biggest critic, Piers Morgan, didn’t hold back, calling Harry and Meghan “repulsive hypocrites.”

He tweeted: “Imagine bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about your private lives? Then imagine preaching compassion as you trash your family again? Then imagine releasing 1st trailer deliberately to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites.”