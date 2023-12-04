The Royal Family Is Reportedly Considering a Lawsuit Over Names Revealed Regarding Prince Archie’s Race

The royal family is reportedly considering any and all options after a Dutch version of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' revealed that King Charles and Kate Middleton were the two royals behind comments regarding Prince Archie' race.

The royal family is reeling after a Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, “Endgame,” revealed that Kate Middleton was one of the royals behind the comments regarding Prince Archie’s skin color that were reportedly made when Meghan Markle was pregnant with her first son. King Charles was the other royal who reportedly made a comment.

It still remains unclear exactly how the conversation went and what was said, but one thing is certain: It could do severe damage to Kate and Charles’ reputations. Now, there are rumors suggesting the royal family could take legal action against Scobie, despite that he denies ever revealing the names of those involved.

The royal family is considering a lawsuit over claims made about Prince Archie’s race

Back in 2019, when Meghan was pregnant with Archie, a conversation allegedly happened where some royals were questioning what Archie’s skin color would be and what that would mean for the royal family as a whole. Meghan and Harry revealed the disturbing conversation in an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021, and when asked who made the comments, Harry and Meghan declined to say because the revelation would be so “damaging” to the reputations of those involved.

In Omid Scobie’s new book, a supposed translation error in a Dutch version of the story led to Charles and Kate being named the royals behind the race comments; Scobie has denied ever publicizing the royals’ names and blamed the situation on a translation error. The book was pulled from shelves in the Netherlands as a result.

Now, the royals are reportedly scrambling. According to Express, the family is considering legal action against Scobie for the published words. The outlet reports that all options for handling the situation are still “on the table,” which includes a potential lawsuit. So far, nobody in the family has spoken out about the incident.

Here’s why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not set the record straight

Whether or not a lawsuit happens, there is a good chance Harry and Meghan never set the record straight about whether Kate and Charles were the ones who made the comments. Here’s why: The same was not done for them. Back in 2018, there were stories circulating that Meghan made Kate cry during the week of the Sussexes’ wedding. The Palace never set the record straight — and it wasn’t until Meghan appeared in the interview with Oprah Winfrey that she finally cleared her own name.

Why should Meghan rush to Kate’s defense when the same wasn’t done for her? While the two incidents are vastly different in that one is far more serious than the other, neither Kate nor the Palace ever released a statement in defense of Meghan regarding the incident. Now that Kate’s reputation is on the line, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Meghan remained silent in the same way the Princess of Wales once did. Of course, there is still time for either side to make a statement, so it isn’t off the table.