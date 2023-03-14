Royal Family Expected to Be ‘Cold’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles’ Coronation, Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to King Charles’ coronation, but will they attend? If they do make it to the event, one expert says it’s likely the royal family will be polite but “cold” to the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Expert predicts royal family will be ‘nice but cold’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the coronation

Royal author Ingrid Seward, who wrote William and Harry: The People’s Princes, weighed in on how things could go if Harry and Meghan attend the coronation. Seward told OK! (via Express) that it’s unlikely Harry and Prince William will mend their fractured relationship ahead of the event, noting it will “take some sort of tragedy for them ever to be friends again.”

Regarding the coronation, Seward said, “William will be polite to Harry and Meghan in public. That’s part of his role, to put on a good at in public, and he will. Because everyone will be looking!”

The expert also said Harry likely won’t attend the coronation solo. “Harry will come to the coronation with Meghan because he wouldn’t be able to cope without her,” Seward said. “It’ll be like the Platinum Jubilee where they’ll appear and then they’ll disappear.”

She continued, “It would be sensible if they made sure that William and Kate were not seated anywhere too near Harry and Meghan so they won’t have to have any proper eye contact with them.”

Seward predicted, “The family will be charming. They’ll be frightfully nice but cold. There will be no intimacy but they’ll put on a good act.”

Royal family friend believes Harry and Meghan will get the ‘cold shoulder’ at the event

According to a report from the Daily Mail, a friend of the royal family commented on how Harry and Meghan won’t be treated warmly. “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland,’” the family friend remarked.

They added, “Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the coronation, then so be it, but they do not want to socialize with them.”

While Prince Harry and Meghan have yet to announce if they will attend the coronation, a spokesperson for the couple released a statement that confirmed they received an invitation.

“I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a rep for the Sussexes said (via CNN). “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Former royal butler weighs in: ‘I don’t want to watch the Harry and Meghan show’

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, commented on how he’s not interested in seeing the Sussexes at the coronation. “I don’t want to watch the Harry and Meghan show, I want to watch our king being crowned,” he explained.

“It’s nothing to do with Harry and Meghan, it’s to do with the monarchy, it’s to do with our country, it’s to do with something that’s 1000 years old and so really Harry doesn’t have a place in it,” Burrell said.

“Meghan certainly doesn’t have a place in it because they are not working members of the royal family, Harry is just the king’s son,” the former butler added.

Burrell also weighed in about whether the duchess will attend. “I don’t think Meghan will be coming. I think she will be staying in California with her children,” he said.