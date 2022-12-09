Royal Family Fires Back About Being Asked to Give Their Side for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries

Prior to the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s docuseries, there were reports that the Duke of Sussex‘s team contacted several people from his past including old friends to see if they were interested in participating in the series to speak on his behalf.

Perhaps even more surprising are the reports that members of Harry’s family were contacted as well. There’s been some confusion about whether they were contacted but a disclaimer at the start of the program reads: “Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.” Here’s what the Palace is saying about that now.

Because the royals were not approached for comment when Meghan and the prince spoke about them in other interviews, some royal fans wondered if they were in fact contacted for the Netflix show.

“That is incorrect. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were approached for comment on the content of the series,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

According to Express: “Both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace confirmed they did receive an email purporting to be from a third-party production company from an unknown organization’s address and attempted to verify its authenticity with Archewell Productions and Netflix, but never received a response.”

Moreover, ET noted: “The email did not contain the substance of the allegations made in the Netflix program or address the entire series. In the absence of any verification or reply from Archewell or Netflix, there was not any reply.”

Royals are ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ after Volume I of Harry & Meghan

So far there hasn’t been too much panic from the Palace following the release of the first three episodes in the series and one royal expert believes the family might even be “breathing a sigh of relief” now.

Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly: “I don’t think there was very much in there that was particularly new or that will have worried them too much. It was repetition of the same old gripes, repetition of the same sort of stuff [the Sussexes previously claimed]. So, I think they may be breathing a sigh of relief on that front, but, you know, there are three more of these [episodes] to come.”

When Volume II of the documentary will be released

As Sacerdoti mentioned, there are three more episodes that still haven’t been released but the date those they drop has caused a stir in royal households.

Kate Middleton attends the ‘Together at Christmas’ community carol service she hosted at Westminster Abbey | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

That’s because Volume II will be available for streaming on Dec. 15, which is the same day the Princess of Wales is hosting her second Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Following the news that the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan will debut then, the family showed a sign of solidarity and announced that several other senior royals will attend the princess’s carol service.

In a statement previously released about the Christmas concert, Buckingham Palace said: “This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion, and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”