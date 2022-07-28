Royal Family Uses Influence to Block Filming for Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ Claims Author: ‘They’re Not Happy’

The royal family reportedly used its influence to block filming for season 5 of the Netflix series The Crown. The upcoming installments are set to explore the slow collapse of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage, which formally ended in 1996. Royal author Tina Brown claims that as the series continues to shed light on some of the darker moments of the family’s legacy, the royals continue to use their influence to block filming in critical areas central to the storyline.

Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, and Imelda Staunton | Netflix/Keith Bernstein/Alex Bailey

‘The Crown’ season 5 details

The Independent reported season five would feature Diana’s controversial 1995 interview with Martin Bashir. The Princess of Wales spoke candidly about Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles to the journalist in 1995.

Khalid Abdalla’s casting as Dodi Fayed confirms that season 5 of The Crown will feature Fayed and Diana’s relationship.

Fayed and Diana perished from injuries sustained in a car crash. The tragedy occurred at Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, in Aug. 1997.

Royal author Tina Brown claims the family is using their influence to block filming for ‘The Crown’ season 5

Eton College | Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Speaking to the A.V. Club, Royal Author Tina Brown claims the family remains displeased about their portrayal on the Netflix series.

Brown said the clan shut down filming using their influence when they could.

Therefore, critical historical sites central to the storyline have the potential for exclusion.

Basically, Brown says the royal family is “very unhappy about this season moving forward.”

“Whenever they can, they stop The Crown filming in locations where they have an influence,” Brown continued.

“For instance, [Eton College] refused to let them film there, which was undoubtedly about recognizing William’s feelings that, you know, they weren’t going to have it. They’ve shown their displeasure by making it quite clear that they are not happy, and we’ll give it no help,” the royal author explained.

Specifically, Princes William and Harry attended Eton College, one of the most prestigious high schools in the world. It is located outside London, near Windsor.

Prince Harry may be unhappy with the new season of the Netflix viewer favorite

Undoubtedly, Brown said Prince Harry may be unhappy with how his mother, Princess Diana, is portrayed in the current season of the Netflix viewer favorite.

“I don’t think that the next season of The Crown is going to be something that Harry will approve of in the sense of how it depicts his mother,” Brown assessed.

“However, we don’t know exactly how Diana is featured in the series. Yet, right now, there’s nothing that’s come out about their mother that they like,” the author concluded.

Prince Harry revealed in Feb. 2021 to Late Late Show with James Corden host James Corden that he has viewed prior seasons of the Netflix series.

Still, Harry understood the show as a scripted drama based on real-life events.

However, he admitted he would rather indulge in watching a fictionalized version of his family’s life on-screen than consuming tabloid fodder claiming to be the truth.

