Find out why a PR expert says the royal family's message about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest Netflix project is the "most passive-aggressive" thing he's ever heard.

Following a few months of bad press, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to move on and reportedly working on a new project for Netflix.

The couple purchased the film rights for the book Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune. The best-selling novel is about a couple who met in their 30s and how one character loses a parent in a car crash during childhood and deals with post-partum depression and other mental health issues. Sources have said the royal family is rooting for the couple’s success and wishing them the best. However, a public relations expert claimed the Firm’s support may not really be as it seems.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seated during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Expert calls family’s message to Sussexes the ‘most passive-aggressive PR speak ever’

PR expert and The Moment Lab founder Matt Yanofsky spoke to The Mirror about the royal family sending a message like that of support and thinks it’s definitely “passive-aggressive” and aimed at Meghan especially.

“Without knowing the royals, it’s impossible to know their motivation, ” Yanofsky told the publication. “However, wishing Meghan ‘the best’ is the most passive-aggressive public relations speak I’ve ever read. It sounds like solely PR.”

Insiders say that the Firm could just be trying to keep things looking cordial now so Meghan and Harry don’t resort back to “mud-slinging” to stay relevant if their media careers fail. But Yanofsky opined that “the family’s statement wishing them the best was not conducive to preventing this kind of backlash and claimed that it appeared to be a thinly-veiled swipe at the duchess.”

He added: “If you really wanted Meghan to stop mudslinging, this passive-aggressive statement is the last statement you’d release. They’re saying they wish her the best because they want the public to know she’s struggling without the royals.”

Other passive-aggressive messages the royals have sent to Prince Harry and Meghan

This isn’t the first time the royals have been accused of sending passive-aggressive messages to the Sussexes.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III gave a speech about his mother’s passing and named Prince William and his wife the new Prince and Princess of Wales. In that same speech, he mentioned the Sussexes as well saying: “I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Many royal watchers believe that message from the king was passive-aggressive as he did not use the pair’s titles, which have become a point of controversy since they left the Firm and are no longer working royals.

Some have also pointed out that the family’s actions of wearing matching colors and Kate hugging people during walkabouts were passive-aggressive messages to the Sussexes following their Netflix docuseries in which Meghan claimed she couldn’t wear the same color as other royals and Kate wasn’t a hugger.

And Harry himself accused his sister-in-law of being passive-aggressive in his memoir Spare with the text messages Kate allegedly sent Meghan about Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress days before their 2018 wedding.