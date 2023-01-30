Royal Family May Have Tense Reconciliation With Harry and Meghan Before Coronation

TL;DR:

King Charles III’s coronation is May 6, 2023.

A commentator says the royal family could attempt a reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the coronation.

However, it would likely be “extremely difficult” for them and may only be temporary.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images

An expert says reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite being “extremely difficult” for the royal family, could be in the works ahead of King Charles III’s coronation. However, any potential truce might be temporary so as not to distract from the “very important day.” Ahead, what the Duke of Sussex has said about attending the coronation and what he wants from the royal family.

Commentator says ‘some form of reconciliation’ could be underway with Harry, Meghan, and the royal family

The royal family’s back to work in the aftermath of Harry’s Spare memoir release on Jan. 10, 2023. While they’ve made appearances without any comment on the book, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti thinks Harry and his relatives could be looking for a way to thaw the frostiness.

“I suspect that there are some efforts going on to try and make some form of reconciliation … I think because they don’t want [family tensions] to upstage what’s going on on that very important day,” he said in reference to the king’s coronation (via UsWeekly).

“Whether or not that’s possible is one thing, and whether or not it’s lasting is another thing,” the royal expert continued. “Even if they do manage to make some form of peace, [it] might be temporary.”

“I think it’s going to be extremely difficult for them as a family — and more broadly, for the nation and for the Institution — to forgive what’s happened.”

The royal family, Harry, and Meghan may feel differently about who should apologize

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and King Charles | Samir Hussein/WireImage

“I think Harry and Meghan have said they’re expecting an apology, but I think there aren’t many people who agree that it’s due that way round,” Sacerdoti said.

Harry remarked in an interview just days after his memoir’s release he wants his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, to get an apology from the royal family. “Because you know what you did, and I now know why you did it,” he told The Telegraph. “And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean and then we could all move on.”

The expert explained while Harry wants an apology for Meghan, some might feel he should be the one to say sorry.

“Some of the individuals within [Spare] — the king, the queen and the Prince of Wales — all come out of that book so badly,” Sacerdoti said. “They’re so broadly criticized by Harry, so nastily criticized in sections, that I think they could be feeling very sore about this.”

Harry and Meghan haven’t revealed whether or not they’re going to the coronation

At the time of writing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t publicly shared what their plans are for May 6. Will they remain at their California home and celebrate their son’s birthday? Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turns four on coronation day.

Or, similar to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, will they celebrate across the pond in between events as they did with daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s first birthday? Again, Harry and Meghan haven’t revealed what their plans are, or if they’re even considering attending the coronation.

When asked how likely it’d be for him to attend his father’s coronation ahead of Spare’s release, Harry told ITV “there’s a lot that can happen between now and then.” While he also remarked the “ball is in their court,” referring to the royal family, a commentator thinks it ultimately comes down to Harry and Meghan on whether or not they go to the coronation.