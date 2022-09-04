Royal Family Will Find Meghan Markle ‘Threat’ in New Interview ‘Extremely Concerning,’ Expert Believes

The Meghan Markle interview with The Cut has one royal expert concerned about the “threat” she sent to the royal family. Find out why the expert thinks the family is “extremely concerned” about what Meghan may say next.

Meghan Markle interview shed light on how she isn’t restricted in talking about her royal experience

During an August 2022 interview with The Cut Meghan told writer Allison P. Davis how she never signed an agreement that “restricts” her “from talking. Even with that freedom, however, her interview wasn’t all that revealing.

“It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking,” Meghan told the interviewer. “I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to.”

Davis wrote, “Why doesn’t she talk? ‘Still healing,’ she responds.”

The Duchess of Sussex talked about forgiveness

The interviewer and Meghan discussed family forgiveness during the interview. “I wonder if, given all she’s put behind her now, she thinks there is room for forgiveness between her and her royal in-laws and her own family,” Davis wrote.

Meghan shared her perspective on the matter. “‘I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive,’ she says wisely,” Davis wrote. “‘But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything,’ she says, her voice full of meaning.”

The interviewer pointed out how Meghan was silent after that, took a breath in, smiled, and exhaled. Then she told Davis, “I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

Expert thinks royal family will find Meghan Markle interview ‘threat’ ‘extremely concerning’

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared his worries about the interview with Express, saying that Meghan’s comment that she hasn’t signed anything to keep her from talking may be concerning for the royal family.

Meghan gave a hint at some of what she endured and noted how she hasn’t shared more because she’s still “healing.”

The Duchess of Sussex touched on leaving the royal family, saying, “Anything to just … because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, ‘Okay, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to.'”

Fitzwilliams said Meghan’s interview indicated “a deep rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.”

He explained, “Meghan is speaking out again and threatening to speak out more. She says she can say anything as she has signed nothing. It is a threat and, oddly, part of a ‘healing process’ apparently.”

Fitzwilliams continued, “The royal family will find this extremely concerning. She has rowed back on the quote from Harry about losing his father. Nonetheless, it is an extremely embarrassing mistake.”

He added, “So is the mention of Nelson Mandela in this article.”

