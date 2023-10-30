Some members of Britain's royal family binge their favorite shows just like the rest of us. Here's who admitted they binge-watched 'The Crown.'

Ever since The Crown debuted on Netflix, viewers have wondered if members of the royal family watched the series and what they thought of it.

Prince William and his wife (formerly known as Kate Middleton) reportedly have no interest in seeing the show and haven’t watched it. The same can’t be said for his brother though as Prince Harry admitted after stepping down that he and Meghan Markle did watch The Crown and shared his thoughts on it. But what about other royals? Well, at least one family member said they binge-watched the first few seasons and had an idea of which Hollywood star could have played them in the series.

What other royals have said about watching ‘The Crown’

But it’s not just Prince Harry, some other family members owned up to watching the historical drama as well.

Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in seasons 1 and 2, claimed her friend overheard Princess Eugenie talking about the show at a party in 2017.

“A friend of mine was at a party and didn’t know anyone, so he sidled up to this group who were talking about The Crown. One girl said, ‘Well, my granny watches it and really likes it.’ It slowly dawned on him that the girl was Eugenie and her granny was the queen,” Kirby explained per Harper’s Bazaar.

Princess Eugenie later told Hello! that she watched it too and thought “it’s filmed beautifully. The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can’t speak for everyone, but that’s how I felt when I watched it.”

Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, is also a fan of the show.

And Princess Anne previously said that she saw season 1 and found it to be “quite interesting.”

This family member binged the first few seasons

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 3′ of the Cheltenham Festival in England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A few years back when The Crown‘s fourth season was released Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, revealed in his The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast that he binge-watched the series. Tindall told his co-hosts that watched the first couple of seasons and was midway through season three but was going to binge to be all caught up for season 4.

“I only got about halfway through season 3, so I started watching season three last night. And then I’ll catch up,” Tindall said. “I’m quite intrigued to see where they go with it because obviously, it’s an era people are fascinated with. It’s getting to more things that people know about, isn’t it, and have opinions about — so that’s where it gets difficult.”

When asked who he thinks would have been a great fit to play him in the series Mike responded: “Jason Statham.” Tindall also opined that the part of his wife should go to Charlize Theron. But Zara thought Jessica Biel was a better pick.

The sixth and final season of The Crown will be released in two parts. Part 1 will be available for streaming on Netflix Nov. 16, and Part 2 will be available on Dec. 14.