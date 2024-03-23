A body language expert is pointing out what one royal family member who doesn't do a ton of engagements did that showed they were "nervous" and "unprepared" during appearance.

Members of the royal family have experienced some trying times over the last couple of months. In January, the Palace announced that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) had abdominal surgery and needed a lengthy recovery. Then, on March 22, Kate shared that she had cancer. Weeks earlier, tests revealed that King Charles III had cancer and was receiving treatment as well.

With two working royals out of commission now, the family’s new slimmed-down monarchy has been put to the test as some senior members of the Firm are doing multiple engagements a day. However, one family member who isn’t the most recognizable attended an engagement that is very close to King Charles and Queen Camilla’s heart. That royal though showed “signs of nervousness” and seemed “unprepared” during the outing in London.

Which family member was ‘nervous’ during outing?

On March 21 the monarch’s niece, Princess Eugenie, attended the opening of the Little Egg Hunt charity in Chelsea where she read the book Elmer to children from the Garden House School. The event was organized by the charity Elephant Family and Clarence Court. The royals have been involved with the Elephant Family for several years as King Charles and Queen Camilla serve as its joint presidents.

Although Eugenie is not considered a working royal, she has done some engagements on behalf of the Crown in the past. At this one though, an expert noticed that she was a bit “nervous” and “not unprepared.”

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo Stanton explained: “I did notice a few moments where she mumbled her words and looked to the right, which is a signal of hesitation. She didn’t seem very well prepared. At one point, her blink rate also increased, which proved that she was conscious to get things back on track. From a verbal and non-verbal point of view, there were a few signs of nervousness.”

The expert added: “Despite this, Eugenie did show great eye contact, she was smiling and seemed engaged. Like most of the royals, it’s going to take time for her to grow, strengthen, and develop her own style. She still needs time to settle into the role and get more experience, which is understandable.

“I do think she has the potential to be up there with some of the senior members of the family in terms of confidence.”

The King’s niece, Princess Eugenie, has been asked about her uncle’s health today.

He is “doing well” she said of King Charles as Eugenie was promoting the charity @elephantfamily (which was founded by Queen Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand) ? ? pic.twitter.com/oOxPvLCGrp — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 21, 2024

During the charity event, Princess Eugenie publicly spoke about her uncle for the first time since Buckingham Palace announced he was diagnosed with cancer. She revealed that the king is “doing well” and he would be “very proud” of the project she stepped out for.

Eugenie’s comments came the same day Queen Camilla was asked about her husband’s health during an engagement in Northern Ireland.

The queen told the well-wisher: “He’s doing very well [but] he was very disappointed he couldn’t come.”

