Prince Harry and Prince William continue to have hardly any relationship -- one royal expert says the two men and their wives should 'put their egos aside' and get along.

The royal family has been at odds with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for nearly as long as the two have been dating. Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior working royals back in 2020, and the two have been living a private life in California ever since.

In the years that followed, Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton continued to go south. But now more than ever, William and Harry’s relationship is in the spotlight as it relates to the royal family’s future. And one expert says the two will need to put their “egos” to the side in order to fix things — but so will Kate and Meghan.

King Charles’ kids and their spouses need to “put their egos aside,” says royal expert

Harry and William have hardly been on speaking terms since even before Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021. Things seemingly haven’t improved, but the brothers’ relationship has been in the royal spotlight due to King Charles’ health — his cancer diagnosis has posed the difficult question of what will come of the royal family if William and Kate are the only working royals of their generation. And one expert says that if there is any hope of getting the band back together (they were known as the ”Fab Four” before Harry and Meghan stepped away), then all of them — even the wives — will have to put their egos aside.

“Everybody needs to put their egos to the side, and really do what’s best for the monarchy,” royal expert Pandora Forsyth told GB News, via Express. “Can I see that happening? Can I see the forgiveness happening? I just can’t see it happening.”

Forsyth also added that William and Kate are likely still feeling “extremely” frustrated that they have not had an opportunity to counteract the various claims made by Harry and Meghan through the years. The royal family has always operated on a “never complain, never explain” motto.

A royal reconciliation does not seem likely

In an interview with Good Morning America’s Will Reeve, Prince Harry said that he does think his father’s cancer diagnosis could potentially bring the family together. He was likely referring to his relationship with William given that Charles and Harry are actually on decent terms. However, Harry has not been over to the UK since his brief 24-hour trip, and as far as anyone knows, he did not see William during that time.

It’s unclear how much Harry and William communicate. The Sussexes reportedly did reach out to Kate Middleton when she underwent surgery, though there have been no details beyond that claim. It’s still unclear where things stand between William and Harry, but perhaps next time Harry is in the UK, the brothers will have a sit-down.