The royal family always spends Christmas together, and 2023 was no different. But the royals appeared to make a subtle 'power move' that might have been a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal family has dealt with plenty of drama over the last few years — much of it coming from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle telling their side of what it was really like to be in the royal family. Harry and Meghan left the royal family back in 2020, and they have not celebrated a Christmas with the royals since 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex once again did not spend Christmas with the royals in 2023, and this past holiday, the royal family appeared to make a low key “power move” that might have been a subtle dig at Harry and Meghan.

The Wales family plus Mia Tindall | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal family’s massive Christmas attendance might have been a dig at Harry and Meghan

This year, the royal family seemed to have more members attend Sandringham Christmas than ever before. And more specifically, Sarah Ferguson was in attendance, which was something that only started after she was extended an invite in 2022. But Fergie’s attendance might have had an ulterior motive — to send a message to Harry and Meghan.

“The royals put on a show of unity at Christmas, with even Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie being allowed to walk to church and join them for lunch,” royal expert Phil Dampier told The US Sun. “The message was clear: Everyone was welcome except Harry and Meghan.”



While it can’t be proven that this was truly a dig at Harry and Meghan, it does seem odd that after years of not inviting Fergie to the church and the celebration, she has seemingly become a staple attendee. It does appear that the royal family is trying to show that they are welcoming people to anyone who wants to spend time with them, almost as if to try and disprove Harry and Meghan’s narrative. Of course, it all remains speculation.

The royal family on Christmas | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

A royal family reunion seems more and more unlikely

Last year, Harry flew to the United Kingdom to support his father and step-mother during their coronation ceremony. However, Meghan did not attend, and Harry has not seen his family since. There were rumors that Harry and Charles were working on their relationship, and Harry and Meghan even supposedly have encouraged their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to maintain a relationship with their grandpa.

However, late last year, Omid Scobie released “Endgame,” which threw King Charles and Kate Middleton’s names in print as the ones who allegedly made comments about Archie’s race during Meghan Markle’s 2019 pregnancy. Neither the royals nor Harry and Meghan have spoken out about the accusations, but it likely didn’t do any favors for Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royals. There have been growing rumors that Harry and William don’t speak, only widening the gap and building the unlikelihood that Harry will ever fully reconcile with the royal family.

Of course, anything can happen. There is no telling what the future will hold; perhaps when William becomes king, he’ll want to make amends with his brother, but it certainly is hard to see a world where Harry and William become as close as they were as children.