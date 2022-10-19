Royal Family Have ‘Tension and Nervousness’ About Prince Harry’s Memoir, Expert Says

A royal expert believes the royal family may be concerned about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir. Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown said the way Harry and Meghan “are not afraid of talking out” could mean “damaging repercussions for the royals.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Expert believes there is ‘tension and nervousness’ about Prince Harry’s memoir

In an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly Nicholl was asked if Harry’s book is “a big threat to the royal family.” Nicholl said they may be “concerned,” especially if Prince Harry doesn’t hold back on airing his family’s dirty laundry.

“We’ve seen how damaging the couple’s allegations can be. We know that they’re not afraid to speak out. We know that Harry wants an opportunity to tell his side of the story,” Nicholl said. “So yes, I think there is quite a palpable sense of tension and nervousness about this forthcoming autobiography.”

She added, “Harry and Meghan are not afraid of talking out. Unfortunately for the royal family when they do speak out, it’s often with quite damaging repercussions for the royals.”

Expert shares ‘greatest threat’ of Harry’s book

Nicholl also spoke with ET about how Harry’s book may pose a “threat” to the royals.

“I think the greatest threat, and the greatest concern certainly for the royals, is the forthcoming autobiography by Prince Harry, which has, of course, caused a lot of consternation in royal circles,” Nicholl noted. “A lot of concern among senior royal sources and palace aides because, quite simply, they don’t know what to expect.”

The royal author pointed out how there are rumors that Harry is “making possibly last-minute edits to the book” Nicholl added, “The autobiography has been shrouded in secrecy and I think it is a case of belts and braces and the palace really preparing themselves for what’s to come.”

Nicholl also said she believes that Harry is too far in that he can’t back out of publishing the book. “The chances of him handing [his $35 million advance] back and saying, ‘actually, I’m not going to do this book after all’ — I think that’s highly unlikely,” she said. “When you’re having that sort of an advance, that’s not going to be for Harry talking about his philanthropic work. That’s going to be the inside story of being born the spare, what it entails.”

Prince Harry teased his memoir will be a ‘wholly truthful’ account

While the specific details of Harry’s memoir are unknown, Harry had teased in a statement that he would share a “wholly truthful” account.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he noted. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Prince Harry added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

