What Does the Royal Family Think of Mike Tindall Going on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here premiered on Nov. 6, and fans may have noticed a member of the royal family appeared on the show – former rugby player Mike Tindall. How is Tindall related to the royal family, and what do they think of him going on the reality TV show? Here’s what a royal correspondent said.

Who is Mike Tindall, and why is he on ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’?

On Sunday, Nov. 6, the new season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here premiered. Stars like musician Boy George, radio presenter Chris Moyles, and Love Island star Olivia Attwood (who had to leave the show after just 24 hours on medical grounds) took on the jungle this year.

Another competitor this season is Mike Tindall, the first royal to appear on the show. 44-year-old Tindall is a former Rugby Union player and the husband of Zara Phillips, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter and Princess Anne’s daughter.

He played for Bath and Gloucester during his career, as well as the England team from 2000 until 2011, and he competed in 11 Six Nations Championships. Tindall married British equestrian Zara Phillips in 2011, and the couple has three children (per Radio Times).

What does the royal family think of Mike Tindall going on ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’?

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, royal correspondent Charles Rae opened up on Mike Tindall’s connection to the royal family as the former rugby player appears on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

“Mike and Zara are popular within the royal family, with close ties to William and Catherine. They often spend time together and have children of similar ages, so it is all happy families,” said Rae. “They are also close to Harry and Meghan, but of course don’t see them as often. Zara is also a favorite of King Charles, which means he has a lot of time for Mike as well.”

Tindall may be close to members of the royal family, but will any of them be watching the show? “Zara will clearly be glued to the screen, but I also suspect his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, will be tuning in as well,” said the royal correspondent. “William and Catherine, who are close to the Tindalls, will want to see how he gets on. I expect the King and Queen will be getting progress reports and might just occasionally tune in.”

Several royal family members will likely be watching I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. But how do they really feel about Tindall going on the reality TV show?

“Mike will certainly have run his appearance with the royal family,” said Rae. “He will have discussed it with Zara and Princess Anne, as well as aides to the King. Charles is obviously Mike’s uncle through marriage, so I can only imagine he will have been informed throughout the process. The very fact he is appearing clearly means that none of the family have raised objections.”

Will the former rugby player spill any royal family secrets on the TV show?

As a member of the royal family by marriage, Mike Tindall might know a few secrets. But will he share them on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. Charles Rae doesn’t think Tindall will reveal too much about the royals – or at least, not intentionally.

“I expect Mike will be well aware of what he can say and cannot say whilst on the show. He is shrewd, so I wouldn’t expect he would reveal any family secrets,” said the royal correspondent. “However, that does not mean that some people will not want to cause mischief and quiz him on the royals, particularly Harry and Meghan. Mike has appeared on various programs in the past and he has managed to keep quiet about family matters. His royal family topics, if there are any, will be mainly about things the general public know.”

He added, “The royal family has coped with all sorts of things the past few years, so I’m sure they will cope in the unlikely event Mike speaks out of turn. I am sure he will have discussed matters, particularly with Zara and also senior palace aides.”

The royal correspondent also claimed that Tindall knew he was taking a risk by choosing to appear on the program. “Mike will be aware that there is a fine line between hero and zero in taking part in a reality show,” said Rae.

