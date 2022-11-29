Royal Fans React to News That Kate Middleton May Appear on Meghan Markle’s Podcast

The Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) may appear on a future episode of Meghan Markle‘s podcast is a sentence many royal watchers never thought they would read. But according to a royal expert, that could happen after the Duchess of Sussex invited her sister-in-law on an upcoming episode.

Now a number of royal fans are weighing in with their thoughts about the princess being a guest on an episode of Archetypes.

When Meghan reportedly asked Kate to be on her podcast

You may have heard reports that Meghan inquired about if Kate would be willing to appear as a guest on her podcast. According to royal expert Neil Sean, this occurred back when Meghan and Harry were in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral in September.

“While Meghan was over here, staying in Windsor at their cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to a good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes,” Sean said on his YouTube channel.

He added: “It kind of makes sense if you think in Meghan’s eyes. This is because she based it along the idea of two duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life and work balance. We’re not quite sure how this was relayed to the beautiful Princess of Wales, but according to Meghan, she felt they were progressing. If you recall back with that particular interview, she claimed that she was willing to forgive and move forward.”

Royal fans aren’t buying it

But while it may make all the sense in the world for Meghan to have Kate on her podcast, there’s really no benefit for the future queen consort to do it. Therefore, the majority of royal fans can’t see the Princess of Wales agreeing to it.

“Don’t believe this for a minute.” one person tweeted.

“Not in a trillion years,” another Twitter user added.

“When hell freezes over… and I have a bridge for sale in London for £2 if you believe this,” a third person wrote.

A fourth user explained that even though they don’t think it will happen, they wouldn’t mind listening to Kate on the podcast tweeting: “I know it would never happen, but I would love Kate to do it, can you imagine how flustered Meghan would be.”

And a fifth person joked that Prince William’s wife might do it for one reason writing: “Maybe it’s the ransom for Harry’s release.”

Kate has not responded to Meghan’s invite

If the reports are true that Meghan did invite her sister-in-law to do the podcast, then the duchess is still waiting on a response.

Sean admitted that Meghan and her Spotify production team have “yet to hear back” about if the Princess of Wales would like to be a guest on a future episode.