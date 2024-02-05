Prince Harry once made a comment that insinuated something negative about Prince William's relationship with Kate Middleton -- and one former royal butler thinks he will regret it.

Prince Harry has not been on great terms with the royal family since even before he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their roles as senior royals. Harry has done countless interviews, a documentary, and has even published a memoir since moving to California with Meghan back in 2020, but in all of his language, there have been a few subtle shots at his brother Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton.

While Harry does not directly speak negatively about his sister in law, some of the comments he’s made have been interpreted as to be about her. But now, former royal butler Paul Burrell says Harry might eventually “regret” the things he’s said about the princess.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry | Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Royal Foundation

Prince Harry might eventually regret any subtle digs at Kate Middleton

Harry and Kate were once best friends. The prince and now-princess first met not long after William and Kate started dating while in college. At the time, Kate was a commoner, but Harry grew to love her quickly. They were incredibly close by the time William and Kate wed in 2011, and they remained close for about seven years after that. However, after Harry met Meghan, cracks started to show in Harry’s relationship with the royal family — and things with Kate unraveled.

In the midst of Harry’s interviews and sharing his side of the royal story, he made a comment about the family that suggested there was pressure to marry someone who “fits the mold” of being royal. Many people took it as Harry’s way of saying William only married Kate because she behaved like royalty. It was not well-received by Kate’s fans, who saw it as a major insult to her decades-long relationship with William.

“I think he will come to regret these comments,” Burrell said of Harry’s words, according to Express. “Meghan and Harry have forgotten their only [unique selling point] is being royal, so why are they trying to destroy the institution?” Burrell added that Harry and Meghan’s actions don’t “make sense.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly sent Kate Middleton well wishes before her surgery

Kate recently made headlines for undergoing abdominal surgery, and although she isn’t on the best terms with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, rumor has it Harry and Meghan did reach out to her to send her well wishes. The move is interesting because it suggests that while the family has not quite worked out their issues, they remain on speaking terms so many years later — and it could mean that they will eventually see past all of the drama that has unfolded through the years.

Harry and Meghan have not made their way to the UK as a couple since Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, and it doesn’t appear that there are plans for them to visit Kate, but the fact that they reached out (if true) suggests that there is still room for everything to heal.