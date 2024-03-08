Here's what someone who worked within the royal household and knows the Duke of Sussex, has said about the prince doing a behind-the-scenes docuseries for Netflix or another streaming platform.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started 2024 trying to put the past year behind them. The previous year saw a lot of uncertainly for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s future after they were mocked on the comedy TV shows South Park and Family Guy, dropped by Spotify before being called “f****** grifters” by one of the company’s executives, and landing on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Biggest Losers” of 2023 list.

Now, the couple seems keen to move forward and get to work on some new projects. But a former royal family employee thinks we could see another Sussex docuseries that may be marketed as a “fly-on-the-wall” documentary.

Former palace staffer explains why Prince Harry might agree to do ‘fly-on-the-wall’ documentary

Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go winter training camp | DON MACKINNON/AFP via Getty Images

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler for seven years. Harrold’s duties also included that of valet, housekeeper, house manager, and driver. During his time working for the monarch, he also looked after Prince William and Prince Harry whenever they stayed at Highgrove House.

Harrold spoke about the Duke of Sussex’s Hulu documentary and if he thinks he’ll do another docuseries.

“Who knows if he’ll do more,” the former royal butler said via Alt Index. “When I worked for Charles, Harry liked his privacy, so unless that’s completely gone, it’s possible that there could be a fly-on-the-wall doc that follows him around. Meghan has done TV work in the past, so she’s comfortable with it.”

Harrold added: “The people who will be watching it and keeping an eye on what he’s doing will be the Men in Suits at the palace, as Princess Diana called them. They’ll be the ones that make sure it won’t impact or reflect on the crown, monarchy, royal family, and king.”

The duke has found his biggest successes with bombshell behind-the-scenes content

There is a reason Harry might look to do something like that again. After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, the Sussexes have found their biggest successes with explosive behind-the-scenes type content which for them is spilling secrets and revealing bombshells about the royal family and the inner workings of the Firm.

The couple had significant success with the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The program was marketed as “their true story” told by each of them as well as some friends and family (not including the royals). It became one of the most-watched documentaries of 2022.

The prince’s second Netflix documentary Heart of Invictus was all about the Invictus Games. It did not even crack the streaming platform’s Top 20 proving that the public had an appetite for more family secrets like what was revealed in Harry & Meghan and the duke’s memoir Spare.

Because he has lived across the pond away from his family for years now, who knows how much more dirt Harry has to spill? But he could try to do a “fly-on-the-wall” doc now and see if it garners any interest about his life in Montecito. Or at least get people to tune in with the hope that he might dish out a few more royal secrets.