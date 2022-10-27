‘Royal Loader’: Lee Jae-wook Among the Actors Cast in K-Drama With 20 Billion Won Investment

The long list of upcoming new K-drama projects never ends. Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae-wook was announced to lead a new drama alongside Lee Jun-young and Hong Soo-joo. Royal Loader will be a K-drama like never before as it has an impressive investment behind it worth billions of won. The storyline will focus on the complex dynamics of a chaebol family.

‘Royal Loader’ K-drama is a chaebol thriller about privilege and money

On October 27, Korean time, a Naver article announced Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young, and Hong were cast in Royal Loader. Not too much is known about the drama or many specifics. According to the article “Royal Loader is a work depicting the power struggle of a chaebol family. An exciting match between the earthen spoon and the golden spoon unfolds.”

Fans know little about the exact character roles the actors will play in the K-drama. The drama is scheduled to begin filming in 2023. The biggest takeaway from the news report is the significant investment behind Royal Loader. The article explains that the budget is 20 billion won, roughly $14 million. The price tag is quite hefty, making fans excited over the set and production of the drama. While initially tagged alongside Disney+, the article has since been modified to exclude the streaming platform.

Who are the actors starring in ‘Royal Loader’

Lee Jae-wook immediately caught fans’ attention as he recently gained immense fame leading the Netflix and tvN fantasy K-drama, Alchemy of Souls. The actor starred as Jang Uk, a mage whose gate of power was sealed by his father as a child. Growing up, he seeks a true master who will teach him and soon meets an infamous mage assassin. Lee is scheduled to return for Alchemy of Souls Season 2, set to release in December.

In his career, Lee has been known for a few leading roles like the fourth-wall break drama Extraordinary You, Search: WWW, and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. For Royal Loader K-drama, Lee will be joined by actor Lee Jun-young.

K-drama fans will recognize Lee for his role in Let Me Be Your Knight, Imitation, and one Netflix original movie. He starred in the adult-themed BDSM movie Love and Leashes. Acting newcomer Hong Soo-joo has also been cast in the K-drama. Her accolades include a cameo role in the romance K-drama Lovestruck in the City. Fans can look forward to what the actor brings to the small-screen.

