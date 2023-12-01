Find out what a longtime royal photographer has said about some of the recent claims made against the Princess of Wales and other members of the family.

Fresh allegations have been unleashed against Britain’s royal family with the release of a new book. Endgame is by Omid Scobie who has been called a “mouthpiece” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, although he denies that.

The book has been slammed by several royal watchers. Now someone who has worked closely with the family for decades is addressing a few of the claims in Endgame which include the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) being labeled as “cold,” “vacant,” and not pulling her weight when it comes to royal duties.

Photographer reveals what it’s really like to work with Kate

Kate Middleton travels in a carriage towards Buckingham Palace after the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade | Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Arthur Edwards is a photographer who has taken pictures of royal family members for over 40 years. He began working for The Sun in 1977 and was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for his “outstanding service to newspapers.”

During an appearance on Talk Today, Edwards was asked how the family is taking these latest allegations. He replied: “I think they’ll be pretty angry about it as most of it is untrue.”

Edwards then defended the Princess of Wales and called her a “photographer’s dream” to work with.

He insisted: “[Kate] is keen. She really does a great job. She’s got three children she wants to spend time with but at the same time she gives an awful lot of her time to the royal family. She turns up in nice outfits, and she looks great, and she is a photographer’s dream. I have to say, when I see some of the things she does when she gets involved in sports, she plays sports like she’s [been] a sportsman all her life, she just gives everything to it and she’s absolutely a joy to photograph.”

Kate Middleton visits the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s Maternity Unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The photographer added: “I covered Meghan for that first 18 months. I thought she was a great addition to the royal family and she was OK, but not a patch on Kate. Meghan would always be safe … but Kate would absolutely charm children, and so would Harry.”

Edwards previously spoke about how his relationship with Prince Harry deteriorated after he met Meghan and said that working with them became “miserable.”

Edwards addresses other claims made against the family as well

The longtime royal photog also blasted the claims made about King Charles III and other family members “briefing” the press.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their coronation | Samir Hussein/WireImage

“The king briefs the journalists? Now look I’ve been working with him over 40 years, he’s never once briefed me,” Edwards revealed. “I’ve had a few rockets from him but he’s never told me what’s happening and he wouldn’t. He would never discuss that. You wouldn’t even dream of asking him about his family, we’d never discuss that.

“When he came back from Scotland after the queen died, he arrived at Northolt and I was there. He got off the plane and I said, ‘I’m so sorry about what’s happened to your mum,’ and he said, ‘Well it was inevitable it would happen one day.’ Since then, the book claims he muddled through the first 100 days. I covered those first 100 days. The crowds were huge, he was inspiring. I don’t know how he did it. I was told during the day he put on this great show because obviously he was grieving inside for his mother and he did a brilliant job. The fact he briefs and Camilla briefs I mean it’s just a joke.”