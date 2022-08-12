Royal Photographer Reveals Favorite and Least Favorite Family Member to Work With

There has been no shortage of photographers covering the royal family over the years but one man has done so for more than four decades. Arthur Edwards, who is a Member of the Order of the British Empire for his “outstanding service to newspapers,” began working for The Sun newspaper in 1977. Since then, he has photographed the royals on over 200 international tours in more than 120 countries and captured images at seven weddings, four funerals, and seven royal births.

The longtime photographer has also revealed which family members are “nice” to work with and which are not. Here’s who he had high praise for and who he called “miserable.”

Photographer found working with Meghan and Harry ‘miserable’

Edwards had covered Prince Harry’s tours for several years but said the duke became intolerable to work for when he began dating Meghan Markle.

“Camilla would always say hello, Kate says hello, William, yeah, they’re all very friendly and so was Harry until he met Meghan, and then he became very very distant and he became almost, well, it was miserable. I just find it very depressing with them. They just hated the media and it was miserable,” Edwards revealed during an episode of I’ve Got News For You podcast.

He added: “In fact in the end I didn’t do Harry’s tours. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of Australia, not with Meghan. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of South Africa with Meghan. I ducked out on them … went with Charles to New Zealand and you know places like that.”

Edwards said Camilla was ‘nicer’ to work with than Princess Diana

Edwards also photographed the late Princess Diana for several years. However, when comparing her to Camilla Parker Bowles, he said that the Duchess of Cornwall is a little “easier” to work with than Prince Charles’ first wife was.

“Camilla is nicer than Diana. Easier to get on with,” Edwards admitted to Stellar magazine. “Diana used to have her moods, and when she died, she wasn’t talking to her mother or Sarah Ferguson because of silly rows. You don’t get that with the [Duchess of Cornwall].”

Edwards had high praise for another duchess

In addition to Camilla, the photojournalist praised another duchess. Edwards explained that he is a big fan of Kate Middleton’s work behind the camera.

“I’m a great admirer of Kate’s photography,” he stated on The Royal Rota podcast, before adding that his favorite photo is the one she took of her husband with their children on the Duke of Cambridge’s 38th birthday in 2020. “The picture that I love most that she’s done is William and the three children on the swing. I would have killed to have taken that picture.

“Everybody’s laughing at their mum, and you know that only a mother or a father could get that picture, and it’s an absolute winner. Charlotte with her arm around daddy, you know, ‘daddy’s girl.’ It’s a lovely picture, I was so full of praise for her on that.”

