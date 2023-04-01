Royal Protocol Around PDA Could Weaken Romance in Royal Relationships, Experts Claim

The royal family is known for its strict adherence to protocol, and this extends to their public displays of affection (PDA). The institution has a “no-touching” policy that prohibits couples like Prince William and Kate Middleton from hugging and kissing in public.

While this may feel like a normal practice for the royals, experts have suggested that limiting displays of affection could actually weaken romance in royal relationships.

Engaged couple Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photos in 2010 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Why royal couples don’t hug and kiss in public

PDA is often seen as a way for couples to express their love and affection for each other. However, when it comes to the royal family, there are some unspoken rules around PDA.

The royal family is known for being more reserved in their public interactions. This includes limiting their displays of romantic displays. According to Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, royal couples are expected to refrain from any physical touch beyond a simple handshake. But because there are no formal rules in place, when, where, and how much affection they show each other is at their own discretion.

“Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it’s appropriate,” Meier told People. “The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting.”

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter grabbed her husband’s butt in public, and we’re loving these relaxed royal PDA rules https://t.co/GsjVgsytIp pic.twitter.com/Es3Srd1vsm — HelloGiggles (@hellogiggles) August 6, 2018

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were married for 74 years. However, while they never displayed much PDA in public, their long-lasting marriage was a testament to their relationship’s strength. On the other hand, young royal couples like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate have shown gestures of affection, like touching each other’s arms or waists and holding hands.

Some experts believe romance in relationships, like the royals, could suffer from a lack of PDA

The royal family adheres to strict traditions when it comes to PDA. However, relationship experts and scientists suggest displaying affection in public can actually strengthen a relationship. According to relationship expert Susan Winter, PDA can help couples feel more connected and can be a sign of a healthy relationship.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss in never before seen PDA pics from their #HarryAndMeghan doc https://t.co/uk7AYM8A7P pic.twitter.com/OaaGdQIQMj — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) December 1, 2022

“Physical touch within the relationship shows that we’re comfortable with each other and amenable to our romantic connection,” she explained to Elite Daily. “Comfort with your partner’s physical touch means you’re in acceptance of the partnership unit you’ve created. And, you’re proud to let the world know that as well.”

But PDA isn’t a necessity for a healthy relationship

Prince William, Kate Middleton PDA May Be Inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle https://t.co/EJRn4CJGzU pic.twitter.com/eW6HMF3e4f — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) November 13, 2018

While PDA can have its benefits, it’s important to note that it isn’t a necessity for a healthy relationship. As life coach Grace McMahon notes, some people may not feel comfortable with PDA. This isn’t a reflection of their relationship.

“[It] doesn’t really mean anything about a relationship nor the couple’s security,” McMahon told Stylist.co.uk. “While we might be more likely to engage in very public displays of affection when we’re feeling confident and secure in ourselves and our relationships, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the relationship is any stronger than those who don’t. It’s less about the relationship, more about how we feel about ourselves.”

When it comes to PDA, it’s important to remember that every relationship is different. Ultimately, it’s up to each couple to decide what works best for them.